Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Amit Shah releases BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ in Mumbai, says BJP will not allow religion-based reservation in the country

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on Sunday (November 10, 2024) in Mumbai.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Raosaheb Danve Patil, Vinod Tawde, and other leaders of the party were also present at the occasion

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “I welcome you all for the release of this manifesto. Our PM Narendra Modi’s vision is being implemented through it. The man who gives us inspiration to fight, Amit Shah, has released this manifesto. Vikasit Maharashtra for Vikasit Bharat — that is the goal of this manifesto. For us, the manifesto isn’t just a document, but a sacred goal sheet.”

Our manifesto reflects the aspirations of the people of the State, the Union Home Minister said. “Our manifesto is a strong promise. We have fulfilled them whenever we came to power. Nobody believed that Article 370 could be abrogated, triple talaq could be scrapped, the Citizenship Amendment Act could come, Ram Mandir could be constructed,” Mr. Shah added.

The Home Minister also reiterated the BJP’s promise to make India the third largest economy by 2027. “India has reached the position of being the fifth largest economy, and I promise by 2027 we are going to reach the third largest economy, we are moving forward at a fast pace, 7 crore toilets, houses, electricity, drinking water, grains, free healthcare, we have done all this to give to the people,” Mr. Shah said.

Targeting the opposition, Mr. Shah said that the Congress has failed to fulfil its promises in Himachal, Telangana, and Karnataka. “Artificial government doesn’t last long, so it fell. And our govt came into power. I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray, can he request Rahul Gandhi to say two good words for Vinayak Savarkar? Can any Congress leader say a few good words about Balasaheb Thackeray?”

Praising the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, Mr. Shah listed the alliance’s achievements in the State. On the criticism by several Maharashtra leaders that development projects are being moved out of the State and to Gujarat, Mr. Shah said that the highest investment and FDI is in Maharashtra. “Sharad Pawar levels false allegations which have no connection to reality. This time, you won’t succeed,” Mr. Shah added.

Appealing to the voters in Maharashtra, Mr. Shah said asked them to “stand with the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party” in these elections.

The BJP is contesting the elections along with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as Mahayuti alliance. The Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

