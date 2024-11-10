Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Amit Shah releases BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ in Mumbai, says BJP will not allow religion-based reservation in the country

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on Sunday (November 10, 2024) in Mumbai.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Raosaheb Danve Patil, Vinod Tawde, and other leaders of the party were also present at the occasion

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “I welcome you all for the release of this manifesto. Our PM Narendra Modi’s vision is being implemented through it. The man who gives us inspiration to fight, Amit Shah, has released this manifesto. Vikasit Maharashtra for Vikasit Bharat — that is the goal of this manifesto. For us, the manifesto isn’t just a document, but a sacred goal sheet.”

Our manifesto reflects the aspirations of the people of the State, the Union Home Minister said. Targeting the opposition, Mr. Shah said that the Congress has failed to fulfil its promises in Himachal, Telangana, and Karnataka.