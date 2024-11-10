 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Amit Shah releases BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ in Mumbai, says BJP will not allow religion-based reservation in the country

BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ manifesto for November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls reflects aspirations of people of the State: Amit Shah

Published - November 10, 2024 11:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launching BJP’s manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Election in Mumbai on Sunday (November 10, 2024).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launching BJP’s manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Election in Mumbai on Sunday (November 10, 2024). | Photo Credit: Vinaya Deshpande

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on Sunday (November 10, 2024) in Mumbai.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Raosaheb Danve Patil, Vinod Tawde, and other leaders of the party were also present at the occasion

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “I welcome you all for the release of this manifesto. Our PM Narendra Modi’s vision is being implemented through it. The man who gives us inspiration to fight, Amit Shah, has released this manifesto. Vikasit Maharashtra for Vikasit Bharat — that is the goal of this manifesto. For us, the manifesto isn’t just a document, but a sacred goal sheet.”

Our manifesto reflects the aspirations of the people of the State, the Union Home Minister said. Targeting the opposition, Mr. Shah said that the Congress has failed to fulfil its promises in Himachal, Telangana, and Karnataka.

Published - November 10, 2024 11:36 am IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.