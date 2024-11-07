 />
Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Uddhav's Sena (UBT) releases manifesto; promises to scrap Dharavi project, provide free education

The party leader unveils Maharashtra Assembly polls manifesto with promises of free education, stable prices for essential items, and scrapping Dharavi project

Published - November 07, 2024 11:58 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Uddhav Thackeray releases his party’s manifesto for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday.

Uddhav Thackeray releases his party’s manifesto for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Shivsena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray unveiled his party's manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly polls on Thursday (November 7, 2024), assuring free education for male students, stabilising prices of essential items and scrapping the Dharavi redevelopment project.

Mr. Thackeray said most of the poll promises are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) overall assurances, but there are some points that need special attention.

Maharashtra poll promises

“The MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP), will also launch its manifesto for the November 20 State Assembly polls,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray assured that the way female students in the State were getting free education under a Government policy, it will be implemented for male students as well if the MVA comes to power.

“The MVA will also keep stable the prices of essential commodities,” he said.

Maharashtra poll arena conclave by The Hindu

On the Dharavi redevelopment project, the former Chief Minister said it will be scrapped as the project will have ramifications for Mumbai. “Maharashtra and Mumbai will also have a housing policy keeping the rapid urbanisation in mind,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray said if the MVA comes to power, it will scrap cluster development of Koliwadas and Gaothans and it will be done after taking the residents into confidence.

The Sena (UBT) head also said his party will work towards creating jobs.

