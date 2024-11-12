Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: ‘Language of Pakistan’: Modi, Shah criticise Congress push to reinstate Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in Maharashtra on Tuesday ahead of the November 20 Assembly election, focusing on the abrogation of Article 370, which once granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, emphasising that it would “never” be reinstated.

At rallies in the western State, both leaders sharply criticised Congress and its ally, the National Conference, accusing them of echoing the “language of Pakistan” by calling for restoration of Article 370.

At a public meeting in Pune, which was Mr. Modi’s third rally of the day after stops in Chimur in Chandrapur and Solapur, the Prime Minister said: “The Congress is speaking the ‘language of Pakistan’, by seeking to restore Article 370 in Kashmir. Nobody can bring back Article 370; we have buried it deep in the ground.”

He said that the nation would reject any attempts to restore the provision in the Constitution, casting the abrogation as a definitive move to end separatism and terrorism in the Kashmir Valley.

Home Minister Shah, speaking at a rally in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, echoed these sentiments, asserting that Mr. Modi eradicated terrorism and Naxalism in the country. “After the abrogation of Article 370, no one in the Union Territory has dared to throw a stone at the government. It would never return,” he said.

The Union Minister specifically addressed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying: “I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that even if his fourth generation comes, Article 370 will not be restored in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Their statements come just a week after the newly-elected Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution seeking a return to the erstwhile State’s special status.

“Those who are showing Constitution books to the country and distributing blank books in Maharashtra, I would like to ask them, they (Congress) have ruled the country for six-seven decades, but why was the Constitution made by Babasaheb Ambedkar not implemented in the whole of India?” the Prime Minister asked.

“With the blessings of the people, Modi, your sevak (servant), has buried Article 370 deep into the ground. Article 370 separated Kashmir from India and promoted terrorism and separatism in Kashmir. Article 370 did not allow the Constitution of India to be applied in Kashmir. BJP abrogated Article 370 and hoisted the tricolour. We restored peace in Kashmir and thwarted the plans of the separatists,” he said.

He also took aim at Congress’s governance in Karnataka, accusing it of failing to fulfil election promises and running an “extortion campaign”. Mr. Modi alleged that the grand old party was using funds from Karnataka for election campaigns in Maharashtra and urged voters to keep the party out if they wanted to “save Maharashtra”.

Confident in the Mahayuti’s prospects for the polls, Mr. Modi expressed optimism about winning the State Assembly polls, promising swift development for Maharashtra under their leadership. “Development is possible only with Mahayuti alliance at the helm,” he said.

Earlier, while speaking in Chimur and Solapur, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of neglecting the rights of backward classes, Dalits, and Adivasis since Independence. He claimed that Congress had historically limited the progress of these communities and expressed resentment toward reservations. “Congress gets irritated with the topic of reservations. In the 1980s, under Rajiv Gandhi’s leadership, the party even published an ad questioning the special rights of Dalits, backward classes, and Adivasis,” he noted, adding that this advertisement, now circulated on social media, reflects Congress’s long-standing anti-reservation stance.

Mr. Modi warned that Congress’s tactics could harm social unity, particularly in tribal communities. “The Congress is playing a dangerous game by trying to divide your unity. If a tribal society becomes fractured by caste, it loses its identity and strength,” he said.

He also pointed to internal conflicts within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), accusing its members of constant power struggles. “You can see the chaos within the Aghadi — everyone is scrambling for the Chief Minister’s post,” Mr. Modi said. He added, “One party spends its time declaring its leader as Chief Minister, while the others, including Congress, focus on rejecting those claims.”