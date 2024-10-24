Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: NCP releases first list, Ajit Pawar to contest from Baramati

Putting an end to rumours about stepping aside for his younger son Jay Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will contest the upcoming Assembly election from the family stronghold of Baramati, the party announced on Wednesday (October 23, 2024.)

The NCP, which is contesting the election in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena as part of the Mahayuti alliance, released the first list of 38 candidates, including 26 sitting MLAs. Voting for all 288 seats will take place in a single phase on November 20, with the results set to be declared on November 23.

Mr. Ajit Pawar is expected to face a challenge from his nephew, Yugendra Pawar of the NCP (SP), marking the second political battle within the Pawar family over control of the Baramati constituency. In the recent Lok Sabha election, the 65-year-old leader’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, contested the Baramati seat against his cousin Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, but lost. Ms. Sunetra was later nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the party.

Late on Tuesday, the Shiv Sena released its first list of 45 candidates, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who will contest from Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Thane city. The list also features more than half a dozen Cabinet members contesting from their respective constituencies.

Sweetener for loyal MLAs

The NCP is also renominating the majority of MLAs who sided with Mr. Ajit Pawar following his rebellion against his uncle, Sharad Pawar, in July last year. The list includes three defectors, with former Congress MLAs Sulbha Khodke from Amravati and Hiraman Khoskar from Nashik’s Igatpuri now contesting these seats as NCP candidates.

Former Minister Rajkumar Badole, who recently left the BJP to join the NCP, has been chosen as the candidate for Arjuni-Morgaon constituency in Gondia district replacing incumbent legislator Manohar Chandrikapure.

Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal has been fielded from Dindori and Cabinet Minister and prominent OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal from Yeola.

Bharat Gavit, son of Congress veteran late Manikrao Gavit, has been fielded from Navapur. The list of candidates also includes Manisha Ravindra Waykar for Jogeshwari (East), Suhas Dwarkanath Kande for Nandgaon, Pradip Shivnarayan Jaiswal for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Middle), and Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar for Nanded North.

Sada Sarvankar has been nominated to fight from Mahim constituency, where he will face Amit Thackeray, the son of MNS leader Raj Thackeray.

A second list is expected to be released following the one put out on Wednesday (October 23) as the NCP, under Ajit Pawar’s leadership, is likely to contest more than 50 seats as part of the alliance.

In the 2019 Assembly election, the BJP secured 105 seats while the NCP and Shiv Sena bagged 54 and 56 seats, respectively (before the two parties split).

