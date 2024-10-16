Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Mahayuti releases its report card; trumps on success of Majhi Laadki Bahin Yojana

A day after the elections were announced by the Election Commission, the Mahayuti held a press conference on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) enumerating its key work over the last two years. A ‘Report card’ of the work carried out by Mahayuti over the last two years released by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, in the presence of Ramdas Athavale, Sunil Tatkare, Sadashiv Khot, Pravin Darekar and Prasad Lad.

Speaking at the event, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that all sections of the society were considered during the Government’s tenure. “We tried to give justice to each community. This report reflects the change we have brought in the lives of the people of Maharashtra. Fake narratives are being set by the Opposition. They had claimed that elections will be held in two-three phases. But it is the right and prerogative of the Election Commission. Report card 2022 is presented in front of you. Today, 2.5 crore women are given instalments of Laadki Bahin Yojana. This has created confusion amid the Opposition which tried to spread rumours about us. We have already made financial allocation for the implementation of Laadki Bahin Yojana for one year.”

Harping on the key projects for the farmers and the schemes announced for irrigation and electricity, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “14,000 watt electricity generation project was cleared. The delivery will be complete in a year and a half. After that, we will be able to give free electricity to farmers in the day. This is a well-thought action. We don’t announce decisions and backtrack. We have also announced solar pump for all farmers. Now, the farmers will be tension-free when it comes to electricity supply. Drought prone regions will change. The river linkage project will change the face of Marathwada’s drought region.”

Speaking on the importance of the construction of Vadhvan port in Konkan, Mr. Fadnavis said, “It will change the dynamics of coastal trade. Maharashtra and India will gain maritime prowess due to the Vadhvan port.”

Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Opposition over the allegations of law and order. “Who is telling us about law and order today? Those who were involved in scams, those who sent their police to keep bombs outside industrialists’ houses, are telling us about law and order. We will take strict action against those who trouble our women. Around 52% of the country’s investment comes to Maharashtra,” he said.

Calling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) the brand ambassadors of Gujarat, he said, “MVA keeps saying that all the projects are going to Gujarat. It is the MVA which has become the ambassador of Gujarat. I can tell you with data that Maharashtra is ahead.”

MVA jealous of the success of our Laadki Bahin Yojana: Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said it takes courage to declare one’s work. Targeting the MVA over its work during its tenure and enumerating its achievements, he said, “We are number one in infrastructure. Atal setu, coastal road, Metro train, Samruddhi Highway, missing link work being completed. Infrastructure work gives pace to the development of any State. MVA stopped work in its 2.5 years of tenure. We completed the work with great speed. There was cost escalation of ₹17,000 Crore because of their stoppage of work. Otherwise, we would have been able to give more money to our dear sisters.”

“Industry has reached Gadchiroli. Jobs are being generated in large numbers. Semi conductor plant is to come up in Maharashtra. Projects worth thousands of crores are coming up in the State. The Opposition has been lying. One shouldn’t take more than six to seven hours to reach from one part of the State to another. Our development schemes have scared the Opposition so much that they can already see their defeat,” he alleged.

He also claimed that the information given by the MVA during its Gaddar charge-sheet release was completely false. “We want to make the common man a superman. They are jealous of the success of our Laadki Bahin Yojana. We have already given the November instalment in the month of October,” the Chief Minister said.

“They are saying, we will stop all the work, put people behind the bars. Anybody who touches Laadki Bahin Yojana, people will not leave them,” Mr. Shinde said.

“We want to work for the State. Mahayuti government will continue to work for people. Today, thousands of people meet us every day. Was Varsha bungalow accessible to anyone before this?,” the CM asked.

