Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 | Day after issuing its first list, BJP seeks manifesto suggestions from people

A day after declaring 99 candidates in its first list for Maharashtra including Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and State unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the BJP on Monday (October 20, 2024) invited developmental suggestions from various sections of society for incorporating them in the manifesto for the November 21 Assembly election.

The draft plan for the “inclusive and dynamic” development of Maharashtra will be included in the manifesto. The party, part of the ruling Mahayuti government, has appealed to social workers, farmers, journalists, doctors, professors, teachers, engineers, businessmen, technicians, women activists and others to submit their suggestions, its poll manifesto committee president Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Monday.

The draft plan for all-inclusive and dynamic development is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “spectacular achievements” in various sectors that earned India a place of honour on the global stage, the party said.

MVA seat sharing

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi had arrived on a consensus on 210 of the 288 Assembly seats, contradicting Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole’s statement that discussions had been completed on 96 seats. Both, however, were united in claiming the BJP was spreading “misinformation” in the run-up to the poll.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress are constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi along with Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP). “We have arrived at a consensus on 210 seats. It is a significant achievement. We aim to contest polls as a joint force, and we will defeat the forces looting Maharashtra,” Mr. Raut said in a swipe at the ruling alliance comprising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Supriya Sule targets Sena

On Monday, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule alleged that the ruling Shiv Sena had “temporarily removed” an individual accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case from the party only for the duration of the elections.

Amid growing backlash, the Shiv Sena announced on Sunday that it had stayed the appointment of the accused, Shrikant Pangarkar, to any position in the party’s Jalna district unit. Pangarkar, who had been granted bail by the Karnataka High Court in September, joined the party on Friday in the presence of senior leader and former Minister Arjun Khotkar.

(With inputs from The Hindu Bureau in Mumbai)

