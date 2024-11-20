 />
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Vishal Dadlani, Sachin and more celebrities cast vote

With polling is underway across 288 constituencies, Maharashtra is witnessing intense battles in key regions and the Election Commission, as well as high-profile influencers, continue to urge citizens to make their voices heard

Updated - November 20, 2024 03:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(L-R) Vishal Dadlani, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao and Sachin Tendulkar cast their votes at the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 202

(L-R) Vishal Dadlani, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao and Sachin Tendulkar cast their votes at the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 202 | Photo Credit: PTI

As Maharashtra votes for its 2024 Assembly elections, several prominent faces from sports and entertainment stepped out early to cast their ballots and encourage Maharashtrians to exercise their democratic right.

Maharashtra Election 2024 LIVE Updates

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, was among the first to vote in Mumbai. Displaying their inked fingers to the media, Tendulkar urged citizens to prioritize voting. “It is our responsibility. I hope people will take the effort and come and vote,” he emphasized, highlighting his long-standing association with the Election Commission of India.

Mumbai: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali and daughter Sara show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai

Mumbai: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali and daughter Sara show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Akshay Kumar echoed a similar sentiment after voting, lauding the smooth arrangements for senior citizens and cleanliness at polling stations. “I want everyone to come out and cast their votes,” Kumar said.

Actor Akshay Kumar interacts with the media after casting vote at a polling station during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai

Actor Akshay Kumar interacts with the media after casting vote at a polling station during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajkummar Rao, who voted at Gyan Kendra Secondary School in Mumbai, described voting as a fundamental responsibility. “It is our right in a democracy, so it’s important that we step outside and vote. I have performed my duty. It is your turn now,” he stated.

Actor Rajkummar Rao shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai

Actor Rajkummar Rao shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Sonu Sood also weighed in, urging people not to treat election day as a holiday but as an opportunity to make a difference. “It’s very important for the country,” he said.

Actor duo Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza cast their votes in Latur, with Deshmukh expressing confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s prospects. Genelia stressed the transformative power of voting, calling it “an important day” and encouraging citizens to practice their rights.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Latur district

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Latur district | Photo Credit: PTI

Bollywood actor Gautami Kapoor described the experience of voting as liberating. “Every vote makes a huge difference. Please vote — it’s very important. We can change the country,” she shared.

Musician Vishal Dadlani appealed to voters, emphasizing love for the state and country as motivation to step out and vote. Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt also took to social media to urge fans to make their votes count, writing, “Go vote Mumbai. Go vote Bandra. Your vote matters.”

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani shows his finger marked with indelible ink at a polling station after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani shows his finger marked with indelible ink at a polling station after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI

Among other early voters were filmmakers Kabir Khan and Zoya Akhtar, actors Ali Fazal and John Abraham, and multi-talented Farhan Akhtar. Farhan Akhtar, known for his civic engagement, reminded citizens that voting is essential before raising complaints about governance, adding that he hoped for more cinema screens in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and film director Zoya Akhtar show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and film director Zoya Akhtar show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI

With polling underway across 288 constituencies, the state is witnessing intense battles in key regions. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and other political heavyweights are vying for seats in this crucial election.

As voter turnout remains a focal point, the Election Commission and high-profile influencers continue to urge citizens to make their voices heard by heading to the polls.

Published - November 20, 2024 12:01 pm IST

