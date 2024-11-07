 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Ajit Pawar’s NCP releases poll manifesto, promises to raise Ladki Bahin scheme amount

For farmers, the Nationalist Congress Party promised to raise the Shetkari Sanman Nidhi scheme amount from ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 per year.

Published - November 07, 2024 08:58 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sunil Tatkare, actor Sayaji Shinde and party’s women’s wing President Rupali Chakankar during the announcement of the party’s manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly election, in Mumbai, Wednesday, November 6, 2024

NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sunil Tatkare, actor Sayaji Shinde and party’s women’s wing President Rupali Chakankar during the announcement of the party’s manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly election, in Mumbai, Wednesday, November 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday unveiled its manifesto for the State Assembly poll, promising to raise the Ladki Bahin scheme’s monthly financial aid to ₹2,100 from the present ₹1,500.

Also read: The fight with Ajit Pawar is real and there’s no question of reconciliation: Supriya Sule

For farmers, the party promised to raise the Shetkari Sanman Nidhi scheme amount from ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 per year.

The NCP is contesting the November 20 Assembly election as part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which also comprises the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The NCP, which is fighting the poll from 52 constituencies, also unveiled constituency-specific manifestos for all the Assembly seats it is contesting.

The manifesto was unveiled separately by party president Ajit Pawar in Baramati, its State unit president Sunil Tatkare in Mumbai, and working president Praful Patel in Gondia.

NCP candidates and local leaders also released poll manifestos in their respective constituencies.

Mr. Pawar unveiled both the party’s State-level manifesto and constituency-specific manifesto for Baramati.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “We will present the New Maharashtra Vision within 100 days of government formation.”

The manifesto, which lists 11 promises, talks about increasing the old-age pension from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100 per month.

It also talks about waiving farm loans and giving 20% additional subsidy for all crops sold under minimum support price (MSP). Besides this, the NCP also gave an assurance of bonus of ₹25,000 per hectare for paddy farmers.

“We have resolved to build more than 45,000 ‘panand’ roads in rural parts of Maharashtra. This is the biggest plan to develop rural agricultural infrastructure,” the manifesto states.

Published - November 07, 2024 08:58 am IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / Nationalist Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.