Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Ajit Pawar’s NCP releases poll manifesto, promises to raise Ladki Bahin scheme amount

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday unveiled its manifesto for the State Assembly poll, promising to raise the Ladki Bahin scheme’s monthly financial aid to ₹2,100 from the present ₹1,500.

Also read: The fight with Ajit Pawar is real and there’s no question of reconciliation: Supriya Sule

For farmers, the party promised to raise the Shetkari Sanman Nidhi scheme amount from ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 per year.

The NCP is contesting the November 20 Assembly election as part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which also comprises the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The NCP, which is fighting the poll from 52 constituencies, also unveiled constituency-specific manifestos for all the Assembly seats it is contesting.

The manifesto was unveiled separately by party president Ajit Pawar in Baramati, its State unit president Sunil Tatkare in Mumbai, and working president Praful Patel in Gondia.

NCP candidates and local leaders also released poll manifestos in their respective constituencies.

Mr. Pawar unveiled both the party’s State-level manifesto and constituency-specific manifesto for Baramati.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “We will present the New Maharashtra Vision within 100 days of government formation.”

The manifesto, which lists 11 promises, talks about increasing the old-age pension from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100 per month.

It also talks about waiving farm loans and giving 20% additional subsidy for all crops sold under minimum support price (MSP). Besides this, the NCP also gave an assurance of bonus of ₹25,000 per hectare for paddy farmers.

“We have resolved to build more than 45,000 ‘panand’ roads in rural parts of Maharashtra. This is the biggest plan to develop rural agricultural infrastructure,” the manifesto states.