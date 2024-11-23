The counting of votes for the 288 Maharashtra Assembly constituencies will take place on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

The turnout in Maharashtra Assembly polls was 66% as per EVM votes, up from 61.1% in 2019, Election Commission officials said on Thursday.

“The official figures for each assembly constituency will depend on the count of postal ballots reported. The 66 per cent turnout figure refers specifically to the votes cast on electronic voting machines,” the chief electoral officer said in a statement.

The increase, excluding postal ballots, highlighted the EC’s efforts to engage a broader electorate, the statement added.

Kolhapur led with 76.63%, followed by 75.26% in Gadchiroli, which has some Left Wing Extremism affected pockets, while the lowest was in Mumbai island city at 52.07% and 55.95% in the metropolis’ suburban district.