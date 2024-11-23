 />

November 23, 2024

Maharashtra Assembly results LIVE updates: Officials gear up for counting of votes in Maharashtra

The turnout in Maharashtra Assembly polls was 66% as per EVM votes, up from 61.1% in 2019, Election Commission officials said

Updated - November 23, 2024 06:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) being brought to a counting centre from a strong room ahead of the counting of the Maharashtra Assembly election, in Nagpur.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) being brought to a counting centre from a strong room ahead of the counting of the Maharashtra Assembly election, in Nagpur. | Photo Credit: ANI

The counting of votes for the 288 Maharashtra Assembly constituencies will take place on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

The turnout in Maharashtra Assembly polls was 66% as per EVM votes, up from 61.1% in 2019, Election Commission officials said on Thursday.

Exit polls verdict

“The official figures for each assembly constituency will depend on the count of postal ballots reported. The 66 per cent turnout figure refers specifically to the votes cast on electronic voting machines,” the chief electoral officer said in a statement.

The increase, excluding postal ballots, highlighted the EC’s efforts to engage a broader electorate, the statement added.

Kolhapur led with 76.63%, followed by 75.26% in Gadchiroli, which has some Left Wing Extremism affected pockets, while the lowest was in Mumbai island city at 52.07% and 55.95% in the metropolis’ suburban district.

  • November 23, 2024 06:30
    Officials gear up for counting of votes in Maharashtra

    With the counting of votes for the Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls set to commence in a few hours, officials at polling booths are fully prepared.

    The results of the fiercely contested electoral battle in Maharashtra are set to unfold today, with leaders from both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) expressing confidence in their respective victories. - ANI

  • November 22, 2024 16:28
    EVMs used in Mumbai kept in 36 strong rooms; 10,000 security personnel to guard counting centres

    All EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices used in Mumbai during the Maharashtra polls have been stored in strong rooms, one each in the city’s 36 constituencies, the civic body said. 

    Elections to the 288-member state assembly were held in a single phase on Wednesday and votes will be counted on Saturday. 

    About 10,000 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and local police have been assigned for security arrangements at the counting centres, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. 

    “These strong rooms are also under constant CCTV surveillance,” said the release, quoting civic chief Bhushan Gagrani, who is also the district election officer for Mumbai. 

    Across Mumbai, over 2,700 officials and staff have been deployed to count votes, which will begin on Saturday at 8 am. Postal votes will counted first followed by votes recorded by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the release said. 

    The 10 constituencies in Mumbai’s island city recorded an average voter turnout of 52.65 per cent, while the figure stood at 56.39 per cent for the remaining 26 seats in the suburbs, as per the release. 

    Ahead of vote counting, the Mumbai police have prohibited any assembly of people in the 300-metre radius of all the 36 counting centres in the city. The order is effective from 6 am on November 21 till midnight on November 24, the police said. --- PTI

  • November 22, 2024 16:26
    Who will be next Maharashtra CM? Mahayuti, MVA constituents drop different names

    Even before the first votes are counted in Maharashtra, fissures have emerged within the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on who will head the next government with constituents in both camps laying claim over the chief minister’s post. 

    After polling for the 288-member assembly ended on Wednesday evening, the ruling as well as opposition fronts have started claiming that mandate will be in their favour when votes are counted on November 23. 

    Soon after polling, state Congress chief Nana Patole asserted an MVA government would be formed in Maharashtra under the leadership of his party. 

    Voting trends suggest the Congress will get the maximum number of seats in the new Assembly, he said. 

    His remarks did not go down well with ally Shiv Sena (UBT), whose leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday insisted the chief ministerial face will be decided by all alliance partners jointly once the MVA secures majority. 

    The Rajya Sabha MP said if the Congress high command has told Patole that he will be the CM face then the national party’s president Mallikarjun Kharge, and its top leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should announce the same. 

    The MVA, consisting of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) and the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, have expressed confidence that their respective alliance will form the next government after votes are counted on Saturday. -- PTI

  • November 22, 2024 16:19
    Will choose the side that can form government: Prakash Ambedkar

    Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar said on Friday (November 22, 2024) that if his party gets the required numbers in the Maharashtra assembly polls, it will choose the side that can form the government. 

    In a post on X, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Amebdkar said his party will be the one to choose power. 

    “If VBA gets the numbers, tomorrow, to support a party or an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra, we will choose to be with one who can form the government. 

    “We will choose power!,” wrote the Dalit leader on X. 

    The VBA has fielded 200 candidates in the Maharashtra assembly polls. In the 2019 state elections, the party had contested in 236 constituencies but could not open its account. Its vote share in the seats contested stood at 5.5 per cent. -- PTI

  • November 22, 2024 16:18
    MVA to keep all its newly-elected MLAs under one roof after poll results: Raut

    The Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents have decided to house all its newly-elected MLAs together in Mumbai after the Maharashtra election results, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday (November 22, 2024), a move aimed at preventing poaching ahead of government formation. 

    Talking to reporters here, Raut said MVA leaders, including himself, his party colleague Anil Desai, NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil and Congress leaders Satej Patil and Balasaheb Thorat met and carried out an assessment of every seat. 

    “We have decided to bring all newly-elected MLAs to Mumbai. New MLAs have no provision to stay in Mumbai. So we have decided to make their residential arrangements together,” he said. 

    The counting of votes for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls will take place on Saturday. 

    Mr. Raut expressed confidence that the MVA would win 160 seats in the elections. 

    Some independents, who have strong chances of victory, have expressed their desire to support the opposition bloc, the Rajya Sabha member said. 

    “There is no formula for the CM’s post. Everyone will choose the leader of the government,” Mr. Raut said. 

    Senior Congress leaders have to come to Mumbai with a mandate on the CM’s post as NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray are in Mumbai. -- PTI

  • November 22, 2024 16:16
    Mallikarjun Kharge confident of Cong and allies coming to power in Maharashtra

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed confidence about his party and its alliance partners coming to power in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, whose Assembly poll results are scheduled for November 23. 

    He said, Congress has performed better in these polls. 

    “We have expectations (of winning), we have worked, let’s see what happens tomorrow, we will get to know tomorrow. Whatever I say now, it will be a speculation,” Mr. Kharge said in response to a question on his poll results expectations. 

    Speaking to reporters, he said, “We have performed better. I have personally participated in a number of meetings in every region, whether here (Maharashtra) or in Jharkhand. We have hopes that we will come (to power). We are confident about it. Let’s see.” While Maharashtra had assembly polls in a single phase on November 20, Jharkhand had polls in two phases on November 13 and 20. -- PTI

  • November 22, 2024 16:15
    Maharashtra: Congress rule to Coalition Rajya (1947-2024)

    Maharashtra’s 288-member Legislative Assembly went to the polls in a single phase on November 20 as the current House’s term is set to expire on November 26. The state is seeing an unprecedented churn in its politics as former foes are now allies and former friends battled each other for the Chief Minister’s throne in India’s richest state. The two coalitions vying for power are the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), apart from parties like Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and Samajwadi Party (SP)

  • November 22, 2024 16:13
    Several exit polls give edge to BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

    Several exit polls gave a clear edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliances in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, while some projected that the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition may emerge on top in Maharashtra. 

    In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, 145 is the majority mark, while it is 41 in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. The BJP-Shiv-Sena-Nationalist Congress Party alliance is in power in Maharashtra, while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress is ruling in Jharkhand.

Published - November 23, 2024 06:15 am IST

