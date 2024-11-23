The Mahayuti alliance, the three-party coalition of BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party are leading in 217 seats, as of 12:05 p.m., in what is turning out to be a clean sweep in the State’s 288-seat Assembly, according to early trends.

As of 12:05 p.m., the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, and NCP’s Ajit Pawar are leading in their constituencies of Kopri-Pachpakhadi and Baramati, respectively, by a margin of over 35,000 votes.

A close battle between Aditya Thackeray (of Shiv Sena (UBT)) and Milind Deora continues in the Worli constituency of the Mumbai region, where Aditya Thackeray leads Mr. Deora by just 653 votes, as of 12:05 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.