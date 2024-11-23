 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Key candidates leading and trailing

Here is a look at the performance of key candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly elections

Published - November 23, 2024 12:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Mahayuti alliance, the three-party coalition of BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party are leading in 217 seats, as of 12:05 p.m., in what is turning out to be a clean sweep in the State’s 288-seat Assembly, according to early trends.

As of 12:05 p.m., the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, and NCP’s Ajit Pawar are leading in their constituencies of Kopri-Pachpakhadi and Baramati, respectively, by a margin of over 35,000 votes.

A close battle between Aditya Thackeray (of Shiv Sena (UBT)) and Milind Deora continues in the Worli constituency of the Mumbai region, where Aditya Thackeray leads Mr. Deora by just 653 votes, as of 12:05 p.m.

