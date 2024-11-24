Maharashtra Assembly election results 2024 | Who won in Pune?

Pune, the cultural capital of Maharashtra, has recently shown a trend towards BJP candidates, electing Anil Shirole, Girish Bapat and Murlidhar Mohol— all from the Bharatiya Janata Party— in the previous three Lok Sabha elections. But different battles play out in the district during the elections for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, where 21 separate battles wage across 21 assembly constituencies. Who clinched victories in the polls in the areas in and around Pune? We take a look.

In the battle for Maharashtra, the Mahayuti coalition is coming out on top, per trends from the Election Commission of India website as results are gradually announced on Saturday (November 23, 2024). Mahayuti, which comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP is facing off against the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

Maharashtra voted in a single phase on November 20 to elect members of its 288-seat Assembly. Contests across the State were closely watched, especially in regions where the Sena and NCP factions faced off against each other. The State witnessed a voter turnout of around 65%, its highest since 1995.

Pune reported a voter turnout of 61%, which is higher than the 57% recorded during the 2019 Assembly elections. Among the constituencies part of Pune district, Indapur reported the highest turnout at 76.10%, while Hadapsar recorded the lowest at 50.11%.

Constituency-wise winners in the Assembly elections

Junnar

Winner: Sharad Sonawane, who contested as an independent Margin: 6664

He beat Satyasheel Sherkar of NCP (SP). Junnar had 11 candidates, including Atul Vallabh Benke of NCP and Devram Sakharam Lande of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). There were 8 independents in the field along with Mr. Sonawane.

In the previous Assembly elections, Mr. Benke had defeated Mr. Sonwane, then part of the Shiv Sena. In 2014, Mr. Sonwane, then an MNS candidate, had won the poll fray.

Ambegaon

Winner: Dilip Dattatreya Walse Patil - NCP Margin: 1523

Devadatta Jayvantrao Nikam of NCP (SP) came a close second. Ambegaon had 11 candidates, of which Sunil Kondhaji Indore of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) emerged third. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi fielded a candidate here, as did smaller parties like the Hindustan Jansewa Paksh and Bharatiya Dharmnirpeksh Party.

Khed Alandi

Winner: Babaji Ramchandra Kale - Shiv Sena (UBT) Margin: 51,743

He defeated Dilip Dattatray Mohite of the NCP. The constituency saw 13 other candidates including VBA’s Ravindra Rahul Randhave and Aniket Murlidhar Gore of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Shirur

Win: Dnyaneshwar alias Mauli Aba Katke - NCP Margin: 74,550

Mr. Katke trounced NCP (SP)‘s Ashok Raosaheb Pawar. Shirur had 11 candidates, with BSP and local parties such as Sambhaji Brigade Party, Sainik Samaj Party and Maharashtra Swarajya Party fielding candidates.

Daund-

Won: Rahul Subhashrao Kul- BJP Margin: 13889

Rameshappa Kisanrao Thorat of the NCP(SP) placed a distant second. Among Daund’s 14 candidates were individuals fielded by BSP, Sambhaji Brigade Party and Rashtriya Maratha Party.

Indapur

Winner: Dattatraya Vithoba Bharane - NCP Margin: 19410

In the NCP faction battle for Indapur, Dattatreya Bharne trounced his NCP(SP) rival Harshvardhan Shahajirao Patil. Mr. Patil, a former Minister in the State government, had switched alliances from BJP to NCP-SP ahead of the Assembly polls.

Indapur had 24 candidates, including MNS’ Amol Shivaji Devkate. BSP fielded a candidate, as did smaller parties like Swarajya Nirman Sena, Maharashtra Vikas Aaghadi, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh and Bhartiya Jan Samrat Party.

Baramati

Winner: Ajit Anantrao Pawar - NCP Margin: 100899

In the battle for Baramati this time around, Ajit Pawar has prevailed, beating his nephew, NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar by a margin of one lakh. He returns for his seventh stint as MLA, and has made up for an NCP loss in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year. Also in the fray were 23 members, with VBA and BSP having fielded a candidate each. Bhartiya Praja Surajya Paksh, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Sambhaji Brigade, and Samta Party also fielded members in the poll fray.

Purandar

Won: Vijaybapu Shivtare- Shiv Sena Margin: 24,188

It was a victory for Shiv Sena and Mahayuti in Purandar, where Vijay Shivtare beat the Congress’ Sanjay Chandukaka Jagtap. Coming in third was NCP’s Sambhaji Sadashiv Anna Zhende. Purandar saw 16 candidates in the poll fray, including MNS’ Umesh Jagtap and BSP’s Suraj Bhosale, as well as candidates from VBA, Sambhaji Brigade, Rastriya Samaj Paksha, and Maharashtra Swarajya Paksha.

Bhor

Winner: Shankar Hiraman Mandekar - NCP Margin: 19638

Congress’ Sangram Anantrao Thopte came in second. He was the incumbent MLA, and the son of previous six-term MLA Anantrao Thopate.

Of the total six candidates in Bhor, two were independents while one each belonged to the Sainik Samaj Party and Dalit Soshit Pichhara Varg Adhikar Dal

Maval

Winner: Sunil Shankarrao Shelke- NCP Margin: 108,565

In second place was independent Anna alias Bapu Jaywantrao Bhegade. Maval had six candidates, of which Bhim Sena’s Ravindra Nanabhau Vagchaure was one.

Chinchwad

Winner: Shankar Pandurang Jagtap- BJP Margin: 103865

Mr. Jagtao defeated Rahul Tanaji Kalate of the NCP (SP). Among Chinchwad’s 21 candidates were members from BSP, Maharashtra Swarajya Paksha, Swarajya Shakti Sena, Swarajya Rashtra Nirman Sena, and All India Forward Bloc.

Pimpri (SC)

Winner: Anna Dadu Bansode- NCP Margin: 36664

NCP emerged victorious in this NCP faction battle, with NCP (SP)’s Dr. Sulakashana Shilwant-Dhar coming in second. Pimpri, a constituency reserved for the Scheduled Castes, saw 15 people in the poll fray. This included VBA’s Manoj Bhaskar Garbade, who came in third. BSP’s Sundar Mhasukant Kamble was also in the fray, as were members from Maharashtra Swarajya Paksha, Rashtriya Balmiki Sena Paksha, and Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

Bhosari

Winner: Mahesh Landge- BJP Margin: 63,765

Trailing in second place is Ajit Damodar Gavhane of NCP(SP). In the third spot is Amjad Mehboob Khan of All India Majlis -E Inquilab-E Millat. There were a total of 11 candidates in the poll fray, including a candidate each from BSP and Swarajya Shakti Sena.

Vadgaon Sheri

Winner: Bapusaheb Tukaram Pathare- NCP (SP) Margin: 4710

One of the NCP faction fights where the Sharad Pawar faction prevailed, albeit by a narrow margin. Mr. Pathare defeated NCP’s Sunil Vijay Tingre. In the third spot was VBA’s Vivek Londhe. Among the 16 candidates in the field were members from BSP, Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar), Hindu Samaj Party, Bharteeya Jawan Kisan Party, Vikas India Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, and Bhartiya Navjawan Sena (Paksha).

Shivajinagar

Winner: Siddarth Anil Shirole- BJP Margin: 36,702

Coming in second was Datta Bahirat of the Congress, while independent Anand Surendra came in third. VBA’s Sirsange Paresh Shankar Sirsange and BSP’s Latif Akbar Shaikh were in the poll fray, as were candidates from Bhartiya Yuva Jan Ekta Party, Swarajya Rashtra Nirman Sena, Social Democratic Party of India, Bahujan Bharat Party, and Janata Dal (Secular)— a total of 13 candidates.

Kothrud

Leading: Chandrakant (Dada) Bacchu Patil- BJP Margin: 112041

Mr. Patil trounced Chandrakant Balbhim Mokate of Shiv Sena (UBT). In third place was MNS’ Adv. Kishor Nana Shinde. VBA’s Yogesh Rajapurkar and BSP’s Engg. Mahesh Dasharath Mhaske were also among Kothrud’s 12 candidates.

Khadakwasla

Winner: Bhimrao Dhondiba Tapkir - BJP Margin: 52322

Mr. Tapkir defeated Sachin Shivjajirao Dodke of NCP (SP). Other candidates contesting for this seat included MNS’ Mayuresh Ramesh Wanjale, VBA’s Sanjay Jayram Divar and members from Sanay Chhatrapati Shashan, Rashtriya Swarajya Sena, and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha. A total of 14 candidates were in the fray.

Parvati

Winner: Madhuri Misal- BJP Margin: 54660

NCP (SP)‘s Ashwini Nitin Kadam came in second to Ms. Misal. In third place was independent candidate Aba Bagul. Among the 15 candidates in the fray were VBA’s Surekha Gaikwad and a member from the Sambhaji Brigade Party.

Hadapsar

Winner: Chetan Vitthal Tupe - NCP Margin: 7122

NCP notched up a win against NCP- SP in Hadapsar, with Mr. Tupe narrowly triumphing over Prashant Sudam Jagtap. Hadapsar had 19 candidates overall, with MNS’ Babar Sainath Sambhaji, VBA’s Afroz Mulla and BSP’s Rajendra Rawalkar alias Raut in the fray. Also contesting were candidates from the Social Democratic Party of India, Akhil Bharatiya Ekta party, Netaji Congress Sena, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), Bhartiya Lokvikas Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, Sambhaji Brigade, Hindustan Janata Party, and Prahar Janashakti Party.

Pune Cantonment (SC)

Won: Sunil Dyandev Kamble- BJP Margin: 10,320

In Pune Cantonment, a constituency reserved for the Scheduled Castes, defeated Ramesh Anandrao Bagwe of the Congress to notch up yet another win for the Mahayuti alliance. Among the constituency’s 20 candidates were VBA’s Nilesh Suresh Alhat, and BSP’s Mahesh Jagtap, as also members from the Bahujan Republican Socialist Party, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), Maharashtra Swarajya Paksha, and Republican Sena.

Kasba Peth

Winner: Hemant Narayan Rasane - BJP Margin: 14423

BJP’s Hemant Rasane defeated incumbent MLA Ravindra Dhangekar of the Congress in Kasba Peth, at the heart of old Pune city. Mr. Dhangekar had won a bypoll in Kasba Peth in 2023; he also participated in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, but lost to BJP’s Murlidhar Mohol.

Kasba Peth had a total of 12 candidates, including MNS’ Ganesh Bhokre and a candidate each from VBA, Sanay Chattrapati Shashan, Maharashtra Swarajya Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, and Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar).

How do these results compare with Lok Sabha 2024?

The Assembly constituencies in Pune district are split between multiple Parliamentary constituencies - Maval, Pune, Baramati, and Shirur. Two NCP SP candidates, one Shiv Sena candidate and one BJP candidate were elected to Lok Sabha from these four constituencies in the general elections earlier this year.

The Assembly constituencies which are part of the Pune Lok Sabha constituency are Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Parvati, Pune Cantonment (SC) and Kasba Peth. During Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Murlidhar Mohol defeated Ravindra Dhangekar (Congress) by more than 1.2 lakh votes in this parliamentary constituency.

In the keenly-watched Lok Sabha battle for Baramati, Supriya Sule of NCP (SP) trumped Sunetra Ajitdada Pawar of the other NCP faction (wife of Ajit Pawar) by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes. In another NCP faction battle in Shirur, Dr. Amol Rajsingh Kolhe of NCP (SP) defeated Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatrey of NCP by a margin of 1.4 lakh votes.

Meanwhile, in Maval, it was Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne who defeated Sanjog Bhiku Waghere Patil of Shiv Sena (UBT) by more than 96,000 votes.