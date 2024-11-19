 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Assembly election: Nadda, Gadkari highlight BJP’s development-driven agenda at poll rallies

While the BJP president focused on Mahayuti’s politics of delivering promises, the Union Minister criticised the Congress for prioritising loss-making ventures over rural development during its tenure

Published - November 19, 2024 05:19 am IST - Nagpur

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari during a public meeting in support of the BJP-Mahayuti candidate from Tiroda Assembly seat, Vijay Rahangdale, for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Tiroda in Gondia on Monday (November 18, 2024).

Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari during a public meeting in support of the BJP-Mahayuti candidate from Tiroda Assembly seat, Vijay Rahangdale, for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Tiroda in Gondia on Monday (November 18, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sharpened their attacks on the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Monday (November 18, 2024) while focusing on their narrative of development.

Addressing a rally in Navi Mumbai, Mr. Nadda praised the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, claiming it has introduced a new, accountable political culture under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “Our politics is about delivering promises—and going beyond them,” he said.

He targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of misleading the public on constitutional issues and granting unconstitutional reservations. “Rahul Gandhi roams with the Constitution book but hasn’t read it. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar explicitly opposed religion-based reservations, yet Congress allotted 4% to minorities in Karnataka,” he alleged.

India will have better road infrastructure than the U.S., says Nitin Gadkari

Mr. Nadda praised India’s economic progress under Mr. Modi, highlighting the leap from the 12th to the 5th largest global economy. Comparing alliances, he called the BJP-led Mahayuti a “rising sun” committed to Maharashtra’s progress, while describing the MVA as a coalition that “thrives on opportunism and will only push the state into darkness.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Gadkari, addressing a rally in Gondia district, criticised the Congress for prioritising loss-making ventures over rural development during its tenure. He accused the Congress of neglecting villages while launching now-failing ventures like airlines and steel factories.

Intense battle of alliances, betrayals, and narratives ends in Maharashtra

Lauding former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s rural road development under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the Nagpur MP said, “Had the Congress invested in roads, irrigation, and schools instead of failed projects, India’s villages would have transformed.”

He also attacked Congress for “fake propaganda” during the 2024 elections and accused it of constitutional manipulation during Indira Gandhi’s tenure.

Both leaders stressed their party’s development-driven agenda. Mr. Nadda linked Maharashtra’s progress with India’s aspirations to become the third-largest economy, while Mr. Gadkari underscored the role of robust infrastructure in achieving a $5 trillion economy.

Published - November 19, 2024 05:19 am IST

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / Assembly Elections / election / political campaigns

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.