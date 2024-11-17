 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Assembly election: Chairs thrown, slogans raised against Navneet Rana at campaign rally; case booked

The police are analysing the rally’s video footage to verify the suspects’ role in custody and identify others at large

Updated - November 17, 2024 12:31 pm IST - Nagpur

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
BJP leader Navneet Rana. File

BJP leader Navneet Rana. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A public rally addressed by BJP leader and former MP Navneet Rana at Khallar village, Daryapur constituency of Amravati, turned chaotic on Saturday (November 16, 2024) night, according to the police.

Ms. Rana, the actor-turned-politician, was campaigning for the saffron party’s Ramesh Bundile, contesting from Daryapur for the November 20 Assembly elections. According to officials, the unrest began after 10 p.m. when some people disrupted the rally. “As Ms. Rana addressed the crowd, heckling and hooting were heard, and after her speech concluded, chairs were allegedly thrown, and slogans were shouted against her. When her supporters objected, it became a verbal altercation,” Superintendent of Police, Amravati, S. Vishal Anand told The Hindu

Also Read: Not an ‘easy take’ for Navneet Rana in Amravati 

In response to the incident, Ms. Rana filed a formal complaint with the police naming four people and ‘others’, he said. “She claimed that disruptions began while she was speaking on stage and escalated as she stepped down, leading to a tense situation,” Mr. Anand said, adding that a case was registered and three suspects were taken into custody.

The police are analysing the rally’s video footage to verify the suspects’ role in custody and identify others at large.

Why is there widespread discontent in Maharashtra?

“We have taken swift action by registering a case and deploying additional police personnel to maintain order. The situation is now under control, and further investigation is underway,” the SP said.

A checkpoint has also been established to prevent further disruptions, he said.

According to sources, Ms. Rana reached the venue after 10 p.m. and started her speech after 10.15 p.m., violating the Model Code of Conduct. “Though our teams tried to stop her, she was insisting on delivering the speech. She will be booked for violating the MCC,” a poll officer said. 

Published - November 17, 2024 12:27 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.