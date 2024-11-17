Maharashtra Assembly election: Chairs thrown, slogans raised against Navneet Rana at campaign rally; case booked

A public rally addressed by BJP leader and former MP Navneet Rana at Khallar village, Daryapur constituency of Amravati, turned chaotic on Saturday (November 16, 2024) night, according to the police.

Ms. Rana, the actor-turned-politician, was campaigning for the saffron party’s Ramesh Bundile, contesting from Daryapur for the November 20 Assembly elections. According to officials, the unrest began after 10 p.m. when some people disrupted the rally. “As Ms. Rana addressed the crowd, heckling and hooting were heard, and after her speech concluded, chairs were allegedly thrown, and slogans were shouted against her. When her supporters objected, it became a verbal altercation,” Superintendent of Police, Amravati, S. Vishal Anand told The Hindu

In response to the incident, Ms. Rana filed a formal complaint with the police naming four people and ‘others’, he said. “She claimed that disruptions began while she was speaking on stage and escalated as she stepped down, leading to a tense situation,” Mr. Anand said, adding that a case was registered and three suspects were taken into custody.

The police are analysing the rally’s video footage to verify the suspects’ role in custody and identify others at large.

“We have taken swift action by registering a case and deploying additional police personnel to maintain order. The situation is now under control, and further investigation is underway,” the SP said.

A checkpoint has also been established to prevent further disruptions, he said.

According to sources, Ms. Rana reached the venue after 10 p.m. and started her speech after 10.15 p.m., violating the Model Code of Conduct. “Though our teams tried to stop her, she was insisting on delivering the speech. She will be booked for violating the MCC,” a poll officer said.