February 07, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST

After much suspense, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on February 7 announced former corporator Nana Kate for the crucial Chinchwad Assembly seat.

Mr. Kate is pitted against the BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap, wife of deceased MLA Laxman Jagtap.

Mr. Kate’s name was announced by the NCP on the last day of filing nominations.