Maha Vikas Aghadi a vehicle sans wheels and brakes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 8, 2024) said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra is a vehicle that has neither wheels nor brakes, and there is a fight there to sit on the driver's seat.

Addressing his first rally in the state for the November 20 assembly elections, Mr. Modi said only the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will ensure speedy development of Maharashtra.

“You all know my affinity with Maharashtra,” Mr. Modi said.

“We consider people as another form of god, but some people are in politics to loot people,” Mr. Modi said, addressing the rally in north Maharashtra’s Dhule district.

Mr. Modi said that whenever he has asked for something from the people of Maharashtra, they have given him their blessings wholeheartedly.

“I assure you that the pace at which Maharashtra's development has gained in the last two-and-a-half years will not be allowed to stop,” Mr. Modi said.

The prime minister said that only the BJP-led Mahayuti government can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs.

The Congress was in power simultaneously at Centre and in Maharashtra but never felt the need for Marathi to be given the status of classical language, Mr. Modi said.

“A dangerous game of pitting one caste against another is being played by the Congress as that party can never see Dalits, backward classes and tribals progressing,” Mr. Modi said.

