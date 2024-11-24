Lost votes to Ladki Bahin Yojana campaign and Yogi Adityanath’s slogans: Sharad Pawar

For the first time, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar opened up on the defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 on Sunday (November 24, 2024) and reasoned that the Ladki Bahin Yojana and “Yogi Adityanath’s slogans” were responsible for the votes his party lost.

Describing the election result as unexpected, Mr. Pawar said, “Yogi Adityanath’s “Batenge toh katenge” slogan caused polarisation of votes. Mahayuti’s campaign of ‘ladki bahin scheme will be discontinued if not voted’, also received us less votes.”

Mr. Pawar’s party could secure only 10 seats out of the 87 it contested, hitting a strike rate of 11.49%. Compared to the party’s 80% strike rate in the Lok Sabha election in May, its performance in the recent polls was considered its worst.

This election was also the first straight Assembly battle between Pawar Senior’s party and the NCP led by his nephew, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, which won 41 seats.

“A possible reason for the increase in voting percentage could be an upsurge in female voters by 1 to 2%,” said Mr. Pawar, while speaking to the media in Karad town, Satara district.

“I respect the verdict of the people. We will study their mandate and understand what exactly happened. With years of experience in public life, I will reflect, analyse, and return to the people with renewed zeal,” he said.

He also mentioned that the results from various Maratha-OBC constituencies would be analysed as well.

Mr. Sharad Pawar also reiterated that Yugendra Pawar’s candidacy against Mr. Ajit Pawar was not wrong. “Baramati results were expected, however, in every constituency, some candidate is going to lose. Besides, I have a direct connection to that constituency, not fielding a candidate would have sent a different message. Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar cannot be compared.”

On the question his retirement, he said, “Whether I should retire or not will be decided by me and my colleagues.” He refused to speak on EVMs without any factual information.