GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 | MIT-SOG-Lokniti-CSDS pre-poll survey

The survey sought to gauge the views of the public about the performance of the Mahayuti government, compared to the performance of the previous MVA government

Published - October 21, 2024 04:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Maharashtra on November 20, 2024, with two rival coalitions — the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi — going head to head.

The incumbent Mahayuti, consisting of the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, will expect to improve its performance. The MVA, comprising the Congress, the NCP led by Sharad Pawar, and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), expects to repeat its performance from the Lok Sabha elections.

Maharashtra’s war of factions | Sena vs Sena for 13 seats; NCP vs NCP for two

In a survey conducted between September 21, 2024, and October 6, 2024, Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies and the MIT-School of Government (MIT-SOG) sought to gauge the views of the public about the performance of the Mahayuti government led by Eknath Shinde, which recently completed two years in power, compared to the performance of the previous MVA government, led by Uddhav Thackeray. It also sought to tap the mood of voters in the State on various crucial issues that are bound to be central to the election campaign.

ALSO READ: BJP’s new social engineering strategy in Maharashtra ahead of Assembly elections

A total of 2,607 respondents were interviewed across 39 Assembly constituencies (ACs) and 139 polling stations in the State.

Read the findings of the survey enclosed in this package.

Published - October 21, 2024 04:35 am IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / survey / alliances and coalition / political parties

Collection - 8 stories

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference in Mumbai.
Premium
Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: A mixed assessment
MIT-SOG-Lokniti-CSDS Team
File photo of job seekers filling up forms during a job fair in Chinchwad, Maharashtra.
Premium
Maharashtra elections 2024: Unemployment and inflation are main concerns of voters
MIT-SOG-Lokniti-CSDS Team
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil during a rally in Pune.
Premium
Maharashtra elections 2024: On Maratha reservation, there is near social consensus
MIT-SOG-Lokniti-CSDS Team
Premium
Methodology of the MIT-SOG-Lokniti-CSDS pre-poll survey on Maharashtra
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during a press conference, in Mumbai. File
Premium
Maharashtra elections 2024: Shinde-led Mahayuti government perceived as high on corruption, not bad on performance
MIT-SOG-Lokniti-CSDS Team
Image for representation.
Premium
Maharashtra elections 2024: Keen contest on the cards as caste equations shape up ahead of polls
MIT-SOG-Lokniti-CSDS Team
Students paint posters urging voters to vote for the Lok Sabha election 2024. File picture used for representation.
Premium
Maharashtra elections 2024: Six in 10 Maharashtrians relate more to the national identity than the regional
File picture of Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Premium
Maharashtra elections 2024: Comparing the governments led by Thackeray and Shinde
MIT-SOG-Lokniti-CSDS Team

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.