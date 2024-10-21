Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 | MIT-SOG-Lokniti-CSDS pre-poll survey

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Maharashtra on November 20, 2024, with two rival coalitions — the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi — going head to head.

The incumbent Mahayuti, consisting of the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, will expect to improve its performance. The MVA, comprising the Congress, the NCP led by Sharad Pawar, and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), expects to repeat its performance from the Lok Sabha elections.

In a survey conducted between September 21, 2024, and October 6, 2024, Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies and the MIT-School of Government (MIT-SOG) sought to gauge the views of the public about the performance of the Mahayuti government led by Eknath Shinde, which recently completed two years in power, compared to the performance of the previous MVA government, led by Uddhav Thackeray. It also sought to tap the mood of voters in the State on various crucial issues that are bound to be central to the election campaign.

A total of 2,607 respondents were interviewed across 39 Assembly constituencies (ACs) and 139 polling stations in the State.

Read the findings of the survey enclosed in this package.