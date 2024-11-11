The Maharashtra Assembly election of 2024 is not just an electoral reckoning but one that will authenticate, through electoral victory and defeat, which party is to be considered the real Shiv Sena — the Sena led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, or the one led by the incumbent, Eknath Shinde.

Within this larger narrative of “Sena vs Sena” is the piquant presence of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), as well as the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray, and that of another Shiv Sena satrap, the late Anand Dighe. The latter, considered the mentor of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, passed away in 2001 and was the Thane chief of the Shiv Sena. He has grown in iconic status with the ascent of his protégé, Mr. Shinde, to chief ministership. Mr. Shinde invokes Dighe as the personification of the virtues of a sainik, Hindutva advocate, Marathi Manoos, strongman, populist, and all values that came from a loyal adherence to the leadership of Bal Thackeray. These are the values, Mr. Shinde feels, had been betrayed by Bal Thackeray’s son, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray, by tying up with the Congress. Posters of the Shiv Sena (Shinde) always carry pictures of both Bal Thackeray and Dighe.

A two part film, Dharamveer, made on the life of Dighe is playing in theatres in Mumbai, with a prominent role accorded to the character of Mr. Shinde as the true inheritor of a Shiv Sainik’s virtues.

In this scenario, two contests therefore embody this “Sena vs Sena vs Sena” fight - the first in Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Thane, where Mr. Shinde is fighting the polls against Kedar Dighe, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and more importantly, Dighe’s nephew.

“I am hurt that Anand Dighe’s legacy is being hijacked. He would have never betrayed the Shiv Sena or Balasaheb Thackeray by splitting the party. Mr. Shinde has taken our symbol, corporators, MLAs and even the party’s name in a power grab. Till 2022, he was all praises for Uddhav Thackeray and his handling of the administration of Maharashtra,” said Mr. Kedar Dighe in the midst of his campaign.

He had objections to the way the film Dharamveer portrays his uncle’s life. “Only first half of Dharamveer is about Dighe, the other half is all about Eknath Shinde,” he adds. In Kopri-Pachpakhadi the legacy fight is being fashioned around Dighe.

In Mahim, the seat that houses the Sena Bhavan, Shiv Sena’s party headquarters, MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray is making his political debut against his uncle Mr. Uddhav Thackeray’s candidate Mahesh Sawant and sitting MLA and veteran Sada Sarvankar of Shiv Sena (Shinde).

The seat itself is redolent with Shiv Sena’s appeal and history, with Shivaji Park at the centre, and memorials to Constitution’s architect Babasaheb Ambedkar, Hindutva icon Vir Savarkar and Bal Thackeray. There was talk during the nomination phase that the BJP-led Mahayuti may not field a candidate to help the young Mr. Amit Thakeray in his debut in a battle of Thackeray cousins, but Mr. Shinde held his ground.

“Raj Thackeray and I are neighbours, we have a good relationship. Shinde saab asked Raj Thackeray to join the Mahayuti but Mr. Amit Thackeray announced his candidature after my name was announced,” Mr. Sarvankar told The Hindu. He elaborated that he had, from the late 1970s, steadily climbed the Sena ladder from Upa Shakha Pramukh to MLA, swearing utter loyalty to Bal Thackeray. “If you see old footage of protests against Mani Shankar Aiyyar or Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mumbai, you can see I am there, of course with more hair,” he adds with a smile.

Legacy fights are complicated. Who has inherited the virtues of a political ideology may or may not always be about blood and genetics. In Maharashtra, a ‘nature and nurture’ tug of war is to be decided at the hustings on November 23.