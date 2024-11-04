Rebels and rivals of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have bowed out of the Maharashtra Assembly elections as the withdrawal of nominations closed on Monday (November 4, 2024). A total of 3,203 candidates withdrew from the elections. Notable withdrawals include Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s candidates and former BJP MP Gopal Shetty. Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20 and results will be announced on November 23.

It was the BJP which successfully convinced several rebels such as Mr. Gopal Shetty, Swikriti Sharma, Vishwajit Gaikwad, Dadrao Keche, Karan Gaikar and Dilip Kumar Bhamre to withdraw their independent nominations. Its ally Sena was able to withdraw its rebel Dhanraj Mahale from Deolali, backing the NCP’s Narhari Zirwal candidacy.

On the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) side, notable withdrawals include Congress rebel Mukhtar Shaikh, Madhu Chavan and its candidate Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati. The Sena (UBT) withdrew its own candidates in Pen, Panvel and Alibaug, extending support to ally Peasants and Workers Party (PWP). These withdrawals came after a strict warning from Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Nana Patole of disciplinary action against rebels contesting against the alliance’s official candidates.

‘Delay in list of Dalits’

“It is not possible to fight elections on the basis of one community alone,” said Mr. Jarange-Patil, appealing to his independent Maratha candidates to withdraw their nominations on Monday. His announcement came a day after he backed candidates in Parvati and Daund constituencies. He had also previously pledged support to candidates in Phulambri, Kannad, Hingoli, Pathari and Hadgaon constituencies. Appealing the Maratha community to go out and vote, he claimed the reason for his withdrawal from poll fray was due to the delay in list of candidates from Dalits and other organisations.

Former BJP MP Mr. Gopal Shetty too withdrew his candidacy from the party’s bastion Borivali after senior leader Vinod Tawade met him. Miffed at the BJP for fielding Sanjay Upadhyay, Mr. Shetty filed his nomination as an independent candidate. The two-time MP from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency was recently denied a ticket in the 2024 general elections as the BJP fielded Union Minister Piyush Goyal instead. Prior to representing the BJP in the Lok Sabha between 2014-2024, Mr. Shetty was a BMC corporator between 1992-2004 and then an MLA from Borivali between 2004-2014.

On Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had stated that he would convince rebels to withdraw from poll fray. Subsequently, two more rebel candidates — Mr. Vishwajit Gaikwad and Ms. Swikruti Sharma withdrew from Udgir and Andheri East respectively. Backing the NCP’s Sanjay Bansode, Mr. Gaikwad announced his decision to withdraw on Mr. Fadnavis’ directive. Similarly, Ms. Sharma — encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma’s wife — too withdrew her independent candidacy, backing Shiv Sena candidate Murji Patel.

Nashik West seat

The race for Nashik West seat was also thinned after several BJP rebels like Mahesh Hire, Karan Gaikar, Dilip Kumar Bhamre and Shashikant Jadhav withdrew their independent nominations. CPI(M)’s Uday Narkar too has withdrawn his nomination setting up a direct fight between the BJP’s Seema Mahesh Hiray and Sudhakar Badgujar.

On the side of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Congress’ rebel leader Mr. Mukhtar Shaikh withdrew his candidacy from Kasba Peth, lending support to the alliance’s official candidate — Ravindra Dhangekar. The Congress candidate will face the BJP’s Hemant Narayan Rasane and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) Ganesh Somnath Bhokre for the Kasba Peth seat.

Similarly, Congress candidate Ms. Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati withdrew her nomination from Kolhapur North, minutes before closing of the deadline, leaving the MVA without an official candidate. Ms. Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati, wife of former MLA Maloji Raje Chhatrapati — a descendent from the Kolhapur royal family — was fielded by the Congress instead of Rajesh Latkar, triggering protests from workers who were miffed at the ticket being given to a royal family member yet again.

As Mr. Latkar entered the poll fray as an independent candidate and refused to bow out, the royal clan decided to pull out their kin. The fight is now a direct battle between Shiv Sena’s Rajesh Kshirsagar, Mr. Latkar and MNS’ Abhijeet Daulat Rauth.

However, Shiv Sena’s Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar has refused to bow out from the triangular Sena fight in Mahim. The two-time MLA faces MNS scion Amit Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT)‘s Mahesh Sawant, making it a tough poll debut for Raj Thackeray’s son (Amit).

