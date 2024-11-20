The big pre-poll allegation dropped by former IPS officer Ravindra Patil that Supriya Sule and Congress’ Nana Patole had used Bitcoin scam-tainted cash to fund polls has blown out into an all-out political war on polling day.

Supriya Sule on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) refuted all allegations levelled against her saying all the allegations are completely false.

Speaking to ANI, Ms. Sule said, “I have filed a defamation case and a criminal case. I am ready to answer his [Sudhanshu Trivedi] 5 questions wherever he wants. Time of his choice, place of his choice and platform of his choice. I am ready to answer him because all the allegations are completely false. All lies.”

Earlier today, Mr. Pawar claimed that he could recognize the voice of his sister in the purported audio clips that the former IPS officer Mr. Patil had alluded to as proof of Ms. Sule’s involvement in the scam. The Deputy CM also promised an investigation into the scandal.

“Whatever audio clip is being shown, I just know that I have worked with both of them. One of them is my sister and the other is someone with whom I have worked a lot. The audio clip has their voices; I can figure out from their tone. An inquiry will be done and everything will be clear. An inquiry will be done and the truth will come in front of the people,” Mr. Pawar said.

Replying to Ajit Pawar’s assertion on the audio being hers, Ms. Sule said, “He is Ajit Pawar, he can say anything. ‘Ram Krishna Hari’. “

Don’t even understand Bitcoin: Nana Patole

Congress’ Nana Patole on Wednesday that his voice is not there in the audio and that he is a farming man who doesn’t even understand the concept of Bitcoin. Speaking to the media persons, Mr. Patole said, “The IPS officer brought by BJP, Ravindra Patil is not even an IPS officer. BJP has become a party of lies. On the eve of elections, they are doing all this. My voice is not there in the audio. I am a farming man; I don’t even understand Bitcoin.”

He further added that they will file a defamation case against BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and Mr. Patil.

“We have given a legal notice and filed an FIR. We will also file a defamation case against them. Be it Sudhanshu Trivedi or Ravindra Patil. Everything will be clear soon. BJP is only lying. We will fight them legally...I have nothing to do with this. We will file defamation...Our government is going to be formed in Maharashtra, we will conduct a proper inquiry in this,” Mr. Patole said.

BJP targets Sule, Patole

The BJP on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) intensified its attack on Maharashtra opposition leaders Supriya Sule and Nana Patole for their alleged involvement in using Bitcoins illegally to fund elections and claimed their roles will surface during the probe.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also targeted Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and asked the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to hold a press conference on the issue.

In a press conference, Mr. Patra rejected the opposition's claim that the BJP was behind the "conspiracy" to target them amid the Maharashtra polls as he claimed that the suspected cryptocurrency fraud occurred years back and the opposition alliance used the money in previous elections as well.

It appears that the money involved so far in this scam is ₹235 crore, he claimed.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur South-West, Devendra Fadnavis also addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding alleged ‘cash for vote’ claims involving BJP leader Vinod Tawde, as well as the release of audio clips allegedly involving NCP’s Supriya Sule and Congress’ Nana Patole.

Mr. Fadnavis denied the allegations against Vinod Tawde, stating, “As far as Vinod Tawde is concerned, I made it clear yesterday too that neither did he distribute any money nor was any money found with him. A deliberate attempt was made to stoke controversy; an ecosystem was used.”

On the audio clips involving Ms. Sule and Mr. Patole, Mr. Fadnavis added, “A former IPS officer has levelled allegations and released a few clips, I feel that it is a very serious matter. I would only like to say that this matter should be seriously investigated. The truth needs to come out. Allegations are very serious, this should be fully investigated and a fair report should be brought before people, this is what I think... The voice seems to be similar to Supriya Sule but with all fairness, let everything be clear. If anyone doctor’s voice, it can be deciphered through AI... We hope that it is deciphered at that earliest because I do not consider this an election-related matter, it is a matter related to national security.”