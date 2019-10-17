It is a fight of ideology, says Sharad Pawar at Maharashtra rally

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday addressed a public rally at MHADA colony at Chembur Vashi naka and campaigned for party candidate Nawab Malik from Anushakti Nagar.

Mr. Pawar said, “Since the last five years, our State and our country has seen BJP majority and there is a need to change it. It is because of this that all like-minded people have come together and we have Indian National Congress and Samajwadi Party with us because it is a fight of the ideology.”

He said Anushakti Nagar was facing problems of slums, unemployment and environment on a daily basis and needed its representative to solve all of them. He added, “If you need me, I will also come here.”

The ground was full of burqa-clad women, youth, senior citizens and members of the party. He said people here were facing a lot of health problems that needed attention and there was no place in the country where people were happy with BJP.

Mr. Pawar delivered his speech in Marathi and said, “I have gone to so many villages and the situation is appalling. In the last 5 years, over 16000 farmers have committed suicide. The breadwinners are forced to do this. What has gone so wrong, why is this happening?” he said.

The three-time Chief Minister said, “I had been to Yavatmal to find out why this is happening and I was told it is because the farmer took a bank loan, the crops didn’t do well, he couldn’t repay the loan, the bank sent him a notice that said if he did not repay, his house will be sealed. The poor farmer didn’t have an option and committed suicide.”

He said this government did not waive off loans for hard-working people. The working class is also facing a lot of problems. They had closed companies and constructed buildings, which had given rise to unemployment.

While he was talking, firecrackers were burst and the crowd chanted, “Kaun aala re kaun aala modi shahcha baap aala” (Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s father have arrived).

“It is the responsibility of the Centre and the State to take care of you but they don’t take care of your well-being, Mr Pawar said. The 78-year-old concluded by saying, “the government should not be in such people’s hands.”

Mr Malik, who lost in 2014 but won in 2009, said that in the last five years, the water mafia had increased in the area and so had environmental problems and pledged to start Shatabdi medical college at the Shatabdi hospital.

He said he would ensure that the poor get their due and that employment opportunities would increase. He added that this government framed Mr Pawar in a false case of MPCB and “we must come together to over throw the government.”