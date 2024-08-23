“Is it election surveillance?” Sharad Pawar quips on Z plus security cover

Two days after the Narendra Modi-led Union government granted Z plus security – the highest tier of armed VIP protection – to him, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on August 23 said that the upgraded security cover might be a strategy to gather ‘authentic information’ about him as the Maharashtra assembly elections draw near.

“I’m not sure why it had been implemented. A home ministry official informed me that the government decided to grant Z plus security to three individuals, and I was one of them. I asked who the other two were, and they said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said in Navi Mumbai.

The octogenarian leader humorously added, “Perhaps with elections approaching, this could be a way to obtain accurate information (about me).” The elections for Maharashtra’s 288-member assembly are likely to take place either in October or November.

Mr. Pawar’s Z plus security cover will involve a team of 55 armed personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and it was upgraded following a threat assessment by central agencies.

The Maratha strongman’s NCP is a key member of the opposition alliance, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also includes the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress. This alliance performed strongly in the recent Lok Sabha polls, winning 30 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, while the ruling Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, secured 17 seats.

The Sangli Lok Sabha seat was won by Congress rebel Vishal Patil, who contested independently, and later extended his support to the grand-old party.