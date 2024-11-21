Increased voter turnout fuels claims of support from both Mahayuti and MVA

The 4% rise in voter turnout on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) for the Maharashtra Assembly election, compared with 2019, has been claimed as a sign of support by both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), each interpreting it to their advantage. Votes will be counted on November 23.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis attributed the rise in turnout —provisionally recorded at 65% compared with 61.74% in 2019 — to “pro-incumbency” and voters’ “affinity” towards the BJP-led Mahayuti government. He expressed confidence that this trend would help the alliance retain power in the State.

“The increased voting percentage in Maharashtra generally favours the BJP and our alliance partners. It reflects pro-incumbency and the sense of connection voters feel with the government,” he said. The BJP leader also credited the participation of women voters to initiatives such as the Ladki Bahin scheme.

On the other hand, the Opposition Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray or UBT) MP Sanjay Raut expressed optimism over the MVA’s prospects, predicting a victory of 160-165 seats in the 288-member Assembly. “We and our allies, including smaller parties like the PWP (Peasants and Workers Party), Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Left, are crossing the majority mark. I am confident we will form a stable government,” Mr. Raut said.

The BJP-led Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), while the MVA includes Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, the Congress, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP).

While both alliances are eyeing control of the State, the Mahayuti is determined to retain power, and the MVA hopes to capitalise on the momentum of the 2024 Lok Sabha election and “change” narrative. Exit polls have largely predicted a victory for the BJP-led alliance, although some have indicated a potential edge for the MVA.

When asked about the next Chief Minister, Mr. Fadnavis said the alliance partners would collectively decide on the leadership if the Mahayuti won the election. When asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s demand for the arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani over bribery allegations in the U.S., the BJP leader dismissed it, saying, “Rahul Gandhi speaks every day, and there’s nothing significant in it.”