In Maharashtra’s Baramati seat, there’s a family feud and ‘Pawar play’

The Baramati Assembly constituency in Maharashtra, traditionally a Pawar family stronghold, will see a family battle again. Both Yugendra Pawar, backed by his granduncle Sharad Pawar, and his uncle Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have filed their nominations from this seat, making it one of the most closely watched contests in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Mr. Yugendra, a fourth-generation politician of the influential Pawar family, accompanied by his granduncle and aunt, the Baramati MP Supriya Sule, filed nomination papers on Monday, signaling a generational shift within the Pawar lineage. This election marks the second instance this year where two family members will face off in Baramati. In the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Ajit had fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar against Ms. Sule.

Expressing support for his grandnephew, Mr. Sharad backed Mr. Yugendra’s leadership, asserting that the young candidate represents a new wave in Maharashtra politics. Mr. Ajit made an emotional pitch while addressing the supporters, accusing the elder Pawar of orchestrating a family rift by fielding a candidate against him.

“I have previously admitted to making mistakes, but it seems others are making their own errors now,” Mr. Ajit said at a rally. He recalled a family agreement to prioritise Baramati, said that Mr. Sharad disregarded this consensus. “Saheb (Sharad Pawar) has created a split within the family,” he added, urging that politics should not descend to such “personal levels”. “It took generations to unite us, it doesn’t take a moment to break us apart,” he said.

Mr. Ajit cited developmental work done in Baramati, stating that growth is not limited to infrastructure alone. “People have a right to question, but some discussions lack understanding,” he added, addressing recent critiques of his tenure.

Mr. Sharad expressed confidence in his decision to support Mr. Yugendra, whom he described as a highly educated, internationally trained candidate familiar with administration and Baramati’s core industries such as sugar. “The party has chosen a young leader, and I believe the people of Baramati will back this new generation,” he stated, drawing on his own five-decade-long association with the constituency. Advising young leaders, he reflected, “This bond with the people is built on mutual trust. Humility and acceptance of the people’s mandate are essential.”

Mr. Yugendra, thanking his granduncle for the support, expressed his resolve to address local issues such as unemployment, inflation, water scarcity, and the rising crime against women. “Saheb himself filed my papers, and I am fortunate to have his guidance,” he said. When asked about contesting against his uncle Mr. Ajit, he said, “What matters is who stands with me, not the challenge before me.”

Mr. Ajit exuded confidence in his campaign, pledging to continue schemes such as the Ladki Bhen Yojana, a social welfare initiative, if re-elected. “Mahayuti will return to power. By November 23, we will reaffirm our commitment to the people,” he said.

