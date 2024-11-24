In Maharashtra, govt. formation may take time

Even as the Election Commission presented its notification and the government gazette with the names of elected candidates in the Assembly polls to the Governor of Maharashtra on Sunday (November 24, 2024), government formation in the State may take time, sources indicated to The Hindu. While speculations are rife about the formula and the probable Chief Minister face, decision will be made only after the intervention of the BJP-appointed Central observer, BJP sources said.

As per the internal communication of the legislature secretariat sources, the swearing-in and the Assembly session may take place on 27 or 28 of November.

Meanwhile, both the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena appointed Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as their group leaders respectively at the meeting of their party legislators on Sunday. The BJP is yet to appoint its group leader.

“There is no need for us to form the government before November 26 is my understanding. In 2004, both the Congress and the NCP had taken three to four weeks to clear their differences and form a government. There are no differences in the Mahayuti, but there is no hurry,” senior NCP leader Praful Patel told reporters in Mumbai.

Each party of the Mahayuti expressed its desire for its leader to be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Several BJP leaders said they wanted to see Devendra Fadnavis or ‘Deva bhau’ as the next Chief Minister, as he was the sculptor of Mahayuti’s landslide victory. At the same time, prominent leaders of the Shiv Sena expressed the desire for Mr. Shinde to be named the next Chief Minister. NCP leaders said they hoped the same for Mr. Ajit Pawar. But everyone unequivocally added that the decision will be the sole prerogative of the top three leaders.

Cabinet berths

Speculations continued about the formula for distribution of Cabinet berths. “It is likely that the BJP will get 21 to 22 ministerial berths, Mr. Shinde will get 12 and Mr. Ajit Pawar will get 10. But this will be finalised only after a meeting with the top leadership in Delhi,” a senior leader of the Mahayuti told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, it is anticipated that the three leaders might meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the coming days. The possibility of the top BJP leadership being in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai was also not denied.

“But it doesn’t look like it will be anytime soon. There is no need for any hurry anyway,” a BJP leader said.