In Dhananjay Munde’s Parli constituency, it is Maratha VS OBC

Marathwada’s Parli constituency is embarking on a high-stakes electoral battle. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is all set to face off against itself, with the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions vying for dominance. This intense factional discord marks a significant shift from the previous Munde brother-sister feud to the Maratha vs. OBC dynamics.

Parli has traditionally seen a head-to-head electoral fight between the undivided NCP leader Dhananjay Munde and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his cousin-sister Pankaja Munde. In the 2019 election, the undivided NCP managed to claim the seat from the BJP, which Ms. Pankaja Munde won in 2014. Maratha Vs OBC factor did not appear when the Munde family was ruling.

Parli has been the Munde family bastion since the 1990s when it was won by the late BJP leader Gopinath Munde. After Gopinath Munde declared Pankaja his political heir, Mr. Dhananjay Munde joined the NCP.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, unlike the last two elections, Mr. Dhananjay Munde is putting up a united fight with cousin-sister Ms. Pankaja Munde, ending the rivalry and looking forward to the battle with Mr. Sharad Pawar’s Maratha candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh.

However, the united front of brother-sister, which is seen as a move to prevent the division of OBC votes, has upset party workers. On condition of anonymity, an NCP worker said, “Party workers are angry as she created a hostile environment where party workers were not allowed to even speak to NCP’s workers and now both are united, it has pissed them off.”

The front is also used to stand strong against Mr. Sharad Pawar’s Maratha caste politics.

Mr. Dhananjay Munde said, ”Sharad Pawar always does caste politics, be it Lok Sabha or Assembly elections. We are fighting elections completely on the work we have done here for the last 25 years. Besides, the Maratha factor won’t work this time. During the Lok Sabha reservation issue, the polarisation of caste and religion was on peak, that is not likely to happen now.”

‘An outsider’

Former district Congress president, Mr. Deshmukh hails from the nearby taluka of Ambejogai, which makes him an “outsider”, but elected as president of zilla parishad circle, which is in the Parli constituency. “This part includes 60 Maratha-dominant villages, giving an edge to Mr. Deshmukh. Mr. Munde faces the challenge of securing around 1.5 lakh votes from the Maratha, Dalit, and Muslim communities, traditionally considered the Mahavikas Aghadi’s vote bank,” said a Parli-based party worker, who belongs to the Maratha community.

Besides, Mr. Deshmukh has ties with Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who has been leading the Maratha reservation movement. Given the scenario, this sets the stage for an intense battle between Maratha and OBC communities, similar to the Lok Sabha elections.

The Maratha community is united on this issue, while some OBC groups are dissatisfied with the current political climate.

Dhangars, a sub-caste of OBC, is also annoyed with this regime, causing a divide in OBC votes. Villagers also suggest “dhanu bhau” is good for a common man, but the moment she or he takes a leap and progresses towards prosperity, he attempts to bring them down. On anonymity, a devotee at the famous Vaijnath temple (one among 12 Jyotirlingas) of Parli said, “So many families have migrated from here, including traders and businessmen. A functioning bank was dismantled due to this reason.”

People in the market of Nava Monda in Parli called this time it is tough for DM (Mr. Dhananjay Munde), but “no one beats his power”. Naseer Khan, a florist, said, “He has done good work but can’t say anything; look at Lok Sabha, it was unlikely for Pankaja Munde to fall.”

Jarange factor

The Jarange factor has also led to the consolidation of the OBC community. Satyajeet Opla (45), a stationery shop owner, said, “Our people are coming back from cities this time; we all will be voting, ensuring that the Pankaja Tai situation does not repeat.”

Referring to Mr. Deshmukh’s outsider tag, Mr. Khan, said, “It is better to have a Gavacha manus (village person), where will we go searching for him.”

Mr. Dhananjay Munde’s agenda is to bring development to Parli for which MIDC is in progress. He said, “In my perception, my agenda is to double the income of people in my constituency.” Whereas, Mr. Deshmukh has assured of “getting all the young men married” in the Parli and providing them with employment.