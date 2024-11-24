 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

In a first in six decades, no Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

For a LoP, an Opposition party should have 10% of the total strength of the Assembly, according to the law

Updated - November 24, 2024 12:08 pm IST - Mumbai

Snehal Mutha
Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. File

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

For the first time, there will be no leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly due to the inadequate number of MLAs in the Opposition. This will be the first time in six decades that the Assembly will not have an LoP.

Follow Maharashtra Government formation LIVE updates

For a LoP, an Opposition party should have 10% of the total strength of the Assembly, according to the law.

With the Assembly’s strength at 288 seats, at least one opposition party must have 28 MLAs for it to be a Leader of the Opposition. In the current scenario, Congress has 16, NCP has 10, and Shiv Sena has 21 seats, which does not meet the required mandate.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance retained Maharashtra with a landslide victory to form the government by winning 233 out of the 288 seats, as per the final figures by the Election Commission. The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party, bagging 132 seats, followed by Eknath Shinde led-Shiv Sena, winning 57 seats, and Deputy Chief Minister marking 41 seats in the fierce battle of 15th Maharashtra Assembly election.

Published - November 24, 2024 11:56 am IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray / Shiv Sena / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Nationalist Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.