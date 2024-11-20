 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘I’m not stupid,’ says Vinod Tawde denying allegations of cash distribution, opposes Opposition claims

Vinod Tawde clarified that his visit to the hotel was solely to provide guidance to party workers on polling procedures

Published - November 20, 2024 04:17 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde shows his inked finger after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Vileparle Assembly Constituency in Mumbai Suburban district.

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde shows his inked finger after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Vileparle Assembly Constituency in Mumbai Suburban district. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Vinod Tawde on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) rejected allegations of distributing cash to influence voters, stating he was well-versed with electoral rules and would not engage in such activities, especially in a hotel owned by political opponents.

Follow the live updates of Maharashtra election here

“I’m aware of the rules and not stupid to indulge in such an activity at the hotel of political opponents,” he said after casting his vote in Mumbai.

Hours before the Assembly polls, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur accused Mr. Tawde of distributing ₹5 crore at a hotel in Virar, about 60 km from Mumbai, to sway voters. Election officials later revealed that ₹9.93 lakh in cash had been recovered from the hotel rooms and two cases were registered.

Also Read: ‘Bitcoin cash for votes’: Ajit Pawar says ‘It’s Supriya’s voice’, Sule says ‘Jhoot Hai’; NCP factions clash on claim

Dismissing the claims, Mr. Tawde clarified that his visit to the hotel was solely to provide guidance to party workers on polling procedures.

The saffron party leader said that he was in politics for 40 years and knows the election rules, particularly the ‘silence period’ before polls. “I was having a casual discussion with party workers, not campaigning,” he said.

BJP dismisses cash-distribution charge; accuses MVA of attempting to confuse voters

Opposition leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have called for a thorough investigation by the Election Commission into the alleged cash distribution with Congress leaders demanding his arrest.

“If Rahul Gandhi and Supriya Sule have seen the ₹5 crore, they can send it to me or deposit it in my bank account,” Mr. Tawde quipped.

On Tuesday, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi also attacked the BJP. Mr. Kharge alleged on the social media platform X that the BJP was using “money power” to manipulate the elections. “Modi Ji wants to make Maharashtra ‘safe’ with ‘money power’ and ‘muscle power’! On one hand, there is a deadly attack on the former Home Minister [Anil Deshmukh] of the State, on the other hand, a senior BJP leader is caught red-handed with ₹5 crore in cash,” Mr. Kharge said in a Hindi post on X. “The public will answer this by voting tomorrow,” the Congress president said.

Mr. Gandhi reposted a video posted by the Congress which allegedly showed money being distributed to voters in Palghar. “Modiji, from whose SAFE did these five crores come from? Who looted the public’s money and sent you in the tempo?” he asked on X. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole accused the BJP of resorting to corrupt practices in fear of electoral defeat. “This is a serious violation, and the Election Commission must ensure transparency and take strict action,” he said.

Published - November 20, 2024 04:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.