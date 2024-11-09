“I don’t want to lose trust of my people,” says Maratha Quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on withdrawal from poll fray 

It is up to the people whether to support or ensure the defeat of candidates who do not believe in Maratha reservation, Maratha Quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil said. He took a U-turn on November 4, and withdrew from the poll fray, after announcing a list of constituencies from where he fielded candidates. Among the several speculations about the impact of this move, there is a discussion on whether this is a re-application of the Lok Sabha formula, and whether this will dent the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance at a time when the political situation in the State has changed since the Lok Sabha elections.

Over a year, Manoj Jarange Patil’s agitation in a poll arena has been tagged as “Jarange Factor”, which has been proved as a kingmaker in Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded, Beed, other Lok Sabha constituencies. For instance- Congress candidate Vasant Chavan won from Nanded seat, whereas incumbent BJP MP, Prataprao Chikhalikar Patil lost. In case of Beed, Mahayuti candidate Pankaja Munde lost and Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Bajrang Sonawane won.

On several occasions Ms. Munde criticised Jarange Patil, whereas Mr. Sonawane visited Mr. Patil and sought his support.

Jarange factor is likely to make the same impact in Assembly elections. Beed-based senior journalist Narendra Kankariya claimed Maratha votes still lay in the hands of Jarange in at-least 20 to 30 constituencies. Withdrawing from election might affect his bargaining power but people are still waiting to get instructions from Jarange on whom to vote.”

28% of the state’s population is Maratha, says the State Backward Commission. “Je Patil Mhantil” (Whatever Manoj Jarange say, will do) sentiment has been across the Maratha community in Jalna, Beed district.

He has not cleared his stand openly on whether to support MVA or make Mahayuti taste the defeat. However, people claim his message is crystal clear and doesn’t require a formal announcement. Even if he is out of the election fray now, Jarange Patil talked about the “correct karayakram” (to put in line) of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In a conversation with him, in his village ‘Antrawali Sarati’, which became the epicentre of Maratha agitation, Manoj Jarange Patil again blamed the home minister as a mastermind behind not giving reservation. “No matter who makes the government, we will keep fighting till reservation is granted”, he said.

Strongly defending his stand on the reservation, the quota activist said, “If everyone can get a reservation, why not us? Our survival is in question, farmers like us have fallen into debt traps, and hence suicides are increasing. If there is no good price for the yields, a farmer cannot repay the loan, and paying for a child’s education becomes economically unviable. He has to sell land to pay fees; no guarantee he will get a job.”

Reservation demand has been lingering for decades, what made you take up this cause? All individuals in a family are aware of the problems; pain and despair are visible. Your parents are poor, they do all they can, but when nothing works disappointment grows. If you can relate that society is also suffering from the same despair; want is created for the change, that is how movements take shape. I am doing this because my community is in pain, not because someone asked it. I have been fighting for the last 22 years.

Why did you withdraw from the polls and have you thought through the repercussions of it? This is not withdrawal. I just made the right decision at the right time. The smaller allies, including the Dalits and Muslims, did not respond, I realised contesting in the name of a single caste made no sense. Besides, politics is not our business. When I asked people to contest, they took all the effort, now when I asked not to, they were fine withdrawing their nomination. To check the impact of my decision, I visited three talukas of Beed and people turned up in the same numbers. Nothing has changed, our fight for reservation will remain the same.

You have left the vote decision to the community, don’t you think this will create confusion? What would be your strategy for defeating candidates? I don’t want to lose the trust of my people. Today, I say something, but the person in power doesn’t act, what will I do? All I want is a reservation no matter which party provides it. Also, there is no use in telling which alliance to support as Maratha’s votes are used for free. Elected MLAs and MPs do nothing, so why waste energy in supporting them? However, more will be clear with time.

If the Maratha, Muslims, and Dalit equation is not fitting, did you explore any other combination, especially Maratha and Dhangar (One of the OBC sub-caste)? People from OBC also visit and get their issues resolved. However, every community wants its people to grow, and get benefits. If they come together it is fine, I have nothing against them. In fact, I was using the word for political reasons, I am no longer in politics and have nothing against them. I also aim to fight reservation issues in other communities only after I get Maratha’s reservation. Be it the community’s “bholi bhavana” (irrational demand) or lawful argument related to reservation, as humans we should go beyond caste dynamics to support them, as it is more about economics.

Many believe you target Devendra Fadnavis and have a soft corner towards Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. What do you think about this? I target Mr. Fadnavis because he has constantly failed us and cheated us. We asked him to free us from loan traps, provide MSP, and give reservations, but he is busy giving non-sustainable yojanas like ladki bahin, leaving crucial issues. Secondly, no matter if Eknath Shinde is CM, Fadnavis has formed the government, he is the owner and runs the show. He has dismissed the six Dhangar reservation certificates. So everyone be it Dhangar, marginalised communities, everyone will target him. He was arguing about not disturbing the OBC reservation, now he added more 17 sub-castes. The space for Maratha reservation has been reduced. I won’t call it “Soft Corner” towards Eknath Shinde. At the end, only owner is valued, in this case it is Fadnavis. He controls everything in Maharashtra government.He green signalled lathi charge, women were attacked, and thousands of cases are pending on youth. The community is angry about that.

In any condition, will this decision take a toll on bargaining power or impact your cause? With the community’s backing, we have built a big momentum, so the decision won’t dent our cause. If Mahayuti comes back to power, we will continue our agitation with the same intensity. If MVA comes to power, we will make sure they fulfil their vague promises and if they don’t they will also suffer.

As you mentioned, you will fight to get reservations for all the communities, how that is feasible? Reservations are for all, only a few strong communities benefit from it and the rest small communities are left behind. 60% are OBC including Maratha, everyone fits into this. The only difference was we came in 1967 after Marathwada received freedom from Nizam’s rule. The confusion of documents with a few having caste as Kunbi and a few Marathas has created divide and chaos between us.

Do you agree with Sharad Pawar’s 75% reservation limit suggestions? We will see that in future.