High prices, farm distress are top issues for Maharashtra’s rural voters, but city dwellers impressed by PM’s agenda

In the run-up to Maharashtra’s Assembly election, a clear divide has emerged in terms of the issues at the top of voters’ minds. Those in urban areas are drawn to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s influence and development agenda, while rural communities wrestle with the harsh realities of rising costs, inadequate minimum support prices (MSPs) for farm produce, and divisive rhetoric.

The differences between rural and urban priorities underscores a central tension in the State’s political arena, forcing the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances to tackle contrasting demands. How they straddle the divide may prove decisive in shaping the election’s outcome.

There are the six core issues dominating voters’ minds in the countdown to polling on November 20: Mr. Modi’s popularity, Hindutva, hate speech, inflation, unemployment, and the farmers’ crisis. The ruling Mahayuti’s flagship scheme providing fiscal assistance for women, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, has also become the focus of debate. Many voters are questioning the timing of the scheme, which was introduced just ahead of the election, while others simply appreciate the financial aid.

PM’s charisma

Political observers believe that Mr. Modi’s charisma continues to play a role in swaying urban voters who view him as a transformative leader. His image resonates strongly in the major cities, especially in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, as well as in towns where infrastructure projects and economic reforms are seen as symbols of stability. “For many in the cities, PM Modi represents progress. They’re talking about infrastructure projects, especially Atal Setu, Coastal Road in Mumbai, among other development projects,” says Mumbai-based senior journalist and political observer, Abhay Deshpande, says.

This appeal intertwines with the ideology of Hindutva, which has significant traction among urban voters who see it as a unifying identity, although it often diverts focus from economic realities, he said.

Middle-class and upper-middle-class voters in urban centres are focusing on Modi’s persona rather than on inflation and other pressing issues due to “aggressive campaigning” by the ruling Mahayuti, says political critic Prof. Surendra Jondhale. “There’s a dichotomy of perception among rural and urban voters in receiving the aggressive electioneering propaganda from the MahaYuti leaders. Urban voters are drawn to Modi and in some areas Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s image, while rural voters are dealing with very different issues,” he said.

In regions such as Marathwada, Konkan, and parts of north Maharashtra, Mr. Shinde’s popularity is also proving influential, particularly in areas where the BJP struggles to gain traction due to issues like Maratha reservation.

Unsustainable farming

In contrast, rural voters, especially farmers and agricultural labourers, have more pressing economic concerns. Inflation is driving up the costs of essentials, and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on fertilisers is stretching farmers’ already thin margins. Many voters in the rural heartland are vocal about the need for better MSPs and relief from rising input costs. “Modi’s government talks about development, but we’re just seeing higher prices and less support,” says Karunakar Lihitka, a cotton and soybean farmer from Bhambora in Yavatmal district. “Farming is becoming unsustainable. To break even, we need ₹10,000 per quintal for cotton, compared to the current ₹6,700, and ₹7,000 for soybean against the current price of around ₹3,600,” he said.

Opposition parties have seized on these issues, attacking the BJP for its “anti-farmer” policies. “For rural voters, it’s all about survival. Farmers deserve fair prices, relief from GST, and policies that support rural livelihoods, not empty promises. The rising inflation is a burden,” said Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Critics believe that inflation will play a pivotal role in the voting choice of rural communities.

Job scarcity

Unemployment is a major concern in both rural and urban areas, albeit with different impacts. In the cities, a lack of job opportunities has frustrated many young people. “The government promised growth and jobs, but we’re not seeing it. I applied to over a dozen jobs, but most companies say the market is tight,” said Aditya Dabadgoankar, a recent graduate from Beed.

Meanwhile, rural unemployment pushes many to migrate to urban areas, where job markets are crowded and living costs high. “Our farms can’t support us, so we have to leave, but city life offers little stability,” said Lakhan Jadav from Tiwasala in Yavatmal, a BA graduate working in a private company. His friend, Dhanraj Jadav, echoed the sentiment, stating that he had abandoned his job search for farming, which also yields minimal profits.

According to Prof. Jondhale, the lack of jobs and internal migration within Maharashtra are fuelling the Maratha agitation. “Job scarcity is a primary reason for the unrest. Migration within the State is increasingly visible,” he observed.

Ideology vs economy

Hate speech and the Hindutva narrative is a particularly contentious issue, with voters expressing concerns over its divisive effects. In rural areas, the fear is that such rhetoric threatens the harmony within diverse communities. “We’ve always lived together peacefully, but now this hate is tearing us apart. Though we often tell people not to take the statements of politicians seriously, as such speeches are delivered only during the election season,” said Kasiram Kanake from Chandrapur.

Political observers see this election as a test of whether ideological loyalty and leaders’ images can outweigh economic realities. “The verdict will reveal which issues resonate most with voters,” said Mr. Deshpande. “It’s shaping up to be an interesting and unpredictable election.”

