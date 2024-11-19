From Baramati to Nagpur and Thane, key fights to watch on Maharashtra polling day

Maharashtra’s political landscape altered dramatically after the splits in two major regional parties — the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — creating new equations, ideological leanings, and alliances. It has also set the stage for an exhilarating contest as the State goes to the polls on Wednesday, with high-stakes battles in at least 15 constituencies, including the Pawar vs Pawar fight in Baramati.

At least 4,136 candidates are in the fray in the Assembly election, according to the Election Commission. From the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 149 candidates, the Shiv Sena has nominated 81 candidates, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has chosen another 59 candidates. From the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated 94 candidates, and the NCP (SP) has selected 88 candidates to contest the election.

From Baramati to Nagpur, Worli and Thane, here are the key battles that will decide the fate of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers, critical to the political legacy of parties in flux.

Pawar vs Pawar

In Baramati, NCP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s work in the constituency will be judged against Brand Sharad Pawar’s power to propel debutant Yugendra Pawar of the NCP (SP) to victory. “If [Mr. Ajit Pawar] suffers a setback, his bargaining position will be reduced, and his party’s power will decrease. This will also impact Maharashtra politics as a few MLAs might go with other parties. The loss will also impact the upcoming local body elections,” said Suhas Kulkarni, a Pune-based political observer.

If it’s about political survival for Mr. Ajit Pawar, then the challenge for his fellow Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will be to regain the top spot. “Mr. Fadnavis will face a threat from Eknath Shinde, as he has been running his own horses and as a CM, he did not fail. He maintained both BJP and NCP and carried the government,” said Hemant Desai, a Mumbai-based political analyst.

High-profile fights

The Nagpur South West constituency will also pose a tough challenge for Mr. Fadnavis, who will face off against former corporator Praful Vinodrao Gudadhe of the Congress in a direct fight. The constituency has been a bastion of the BJP leader since 1999, but anti-incumbency sentiments, and voters’ discontent about unemployment and inflation have made this a tight contest.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane’s Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat will see Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, seeking a fourth term, clash with the rival Shiv Sena (UBT)‘s candidate Kedar Dighe, who is the nephew of Mr. Shinde’s late mentor Anand Dighe.

Political legacies in flux

The split among the regional parties has also led to interesting battles of Sena vs Sena (UBT) in 49 seats and NCP vs NCP (SP) in 36 seats. A few constituencies will see a battle of scions, including Mumbai’s Worli, where the Shiv Sena’s Milind Deora is pitched against incumbent Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray of the Sena (UBT). Worli is a mix of rich and middle-class populations, with the Kohli and Gujarati-Marwadi communities having a sizeable presence. Mr. Deora’s candidacy is seen as a way to woo Gujarati-Marwadi voters, whereas Mr. Aaditya Thackeray has an edge due to his presence and work in Worli.

Another crucial battle will unfold in Mumbai’s Bandra East and Mahim, which are considered prestige seats. Bandra East will see NCP candidate Zeeshan Siddique competing against the Shiv Sena (UBT)‘s Varun Sardesai, cousin of Aaditya Thackeray. This will be Mr. Siddique’s first election after the assassination of his father and slain leader, Baba Siddique. Mr. Siddique is banking on the empathy factor, whereas Mr. Sardesai hopes to capitalise on local issues and his door-to-door strategies.

Generational battles

This time, Maharashtra will also witness next-generation political heirs of seasoned politicians posing challenges to established leaders. Mahim is a triangular fight between Shiv Sena’s incumbent MLA Sada Sarvankar, the Shiv Sena UBT’s Mahesh Sawant, and Amit Thackeray, the political heir of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray.

Two interesting contests are in Sindhudurg district, where a statue of Shivaji Maharaj recently collapsed, resulting in corruption allegations being hurled against the Mahayuti government. Former Chief Minister Narayan Rane’s sons, the former Shiv Sena MP Nilesh Rane and sitting BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, will contest from Kudal and Kankavali respectively, against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates Vaibhav Naik and Sandesh Parkar. The Konkan belt was a stronghold of the undivided Shiv Sena, but it remains to be seen whether the Uddhav Thackeray faction can break the dominance of the Rane family there.

In Nashik’s Yevla, it is a fight between Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP) and Manikrao Shinde (NCP-SP), while in Beed’s Parli, Dhananjay Munde (NCP) will take on Rajesahab Deshmukh (NCP-SP). Both contests pit the NCP’s seasoned politicians from other backward classes (OBCs) against NCP-SP candidates from the Maratha community, who are hoping that the infamous “Jarange factor” in this election will throw the polls in their favour.

