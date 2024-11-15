Fragmentation muddies the poll picture in north-west Maharashtra

All three major leaders of the ruling Mahayuti coalition — the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis, the Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar — have prestige, fortune and power at stake in the upcoming Assembly election in Maharashtra. Yet, from the looks of the contest on the ground, this election seems a make-or-break situation for Mr. Pawar more than his colleagues in the coalition.

Dindori is a Scheduled Tribes reserved seat in Nashik district. The sitting MLA, Narhari Zirwal, belongs to the NCP and also serves as the Deputy Speaker in the current Assembly. A seasoned tribal politician, his fealty to Mr. Ajit Pawar precedes the split within the party — he was one of the NCP MLAs who accompanied Mr. Ajit Pawar to the Raj Bhavan when Mr. Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister in an early morning ceremony in November 2019. He now has the unenviable task of retaining an Assembly seat in a constituency where the NCP(Sharad Pawar) led by a large margin — more than 82,000 votes and by nearly 34 percentage points — in the Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Zirwal’s co-existence within the Mahayuti has not been comfortable recently — he was among a few tribal legislators who jumped from the Mantralaya building from the third floor onto safety nets, to protest against the government’s inaction in hiring tribal students for State-level jobs. But he is among a few NCP veterans who are banking on Mr. Ajit Pawar’s appeal as an administrator and the idea that joining the Mahayuti has helped their constituents in terms of welfare.

Mr. Ajit Pawar, who is one of the two Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, held a rally in Dindori on Thursday. There seems to be a stark contrast between the NCP and the NCP(SP) rallies in western Maharashtra. The latter, especially the one on Wednesday in Manchar in Ambegaon, was like a political festival attended by farmers, farm-workers, supporters and a lot of onlookers perched from buildings or other vantage points. Mr. Ajit Pawar’s rallies on the other hand, seem like a professionally managed event with supporters brought in on buses and turning out decked in party colours and insignia, and arrangements made for food and water.

The younger Pawar’s Mahayuti public meeting featured speeches by leaders who placed emphasis more on the schemes launched by the government with the crowd presenting a largely staid response, unlike the atmosphere in the Manchar rally.

Does this reflect the mood of the electorate? Mr. Zirwal may argue otherwise pointing to a substantial accrual of support following schemes such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Indeed, local reporters said many women did receive five instalments of cash transfers from the scheme but Sunita Charoskar — the wife of former MLA Ramdas Charoskar — fielded by the NCP(SP) will be banking on Sharad Pawar’s strong appeal in the constituency.

Kalwan: a Left stronghold

As one travels northward from Dindori to Kalwan, another reserved tribal seat, the terrain shifts from a mofussil milieu to a more rural one. The lands seem more verdant with a preponderance of cash crops being grown on fertile black soil, such as flowers, corn among others. We see more of the Western Ghats as we go further in this region which is also host to a large tribal population, many of whom are also engaged in agriculture.

Kalwan is also witnessing a direct contest between the two grand coalitions with the Mahayuti fielding the NCP’s sitting MLA Nitin Pawar against the MVA’s Jiva Pandu Gavit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Mr. Nitin Pawar’s sister-in-law Bharati Pawar lost the Lok Sabha election on the BJP ticket in Dindori but was a prominent tribal face in the Narendra Modi Cabinet between 2019 and 2024. Mr. Nitin Pawar’s father Arjun Pawar held the constituency from 1990 to 2014 before losing to Mr. Gavit. Mr. Nitin Pawar is banking on his family’s appeal in the seat which has been built over many tenures.

Mr. Gavit was a prominent face of the farmers’ historic ‘Long March’ from Dindori to Mumbai that took place in March 2018. Thousands of farmers, including tribal ones, had marched, many barefoot, to protest against the government’s failure to address their demands and this ended only when the government made assurances.

Mr. Gavit’s activist supporters say that some demands were fulfilled, but the assurances were still not implemented and this resulted in farmer anger against the Mahayuti government, witnessed in the defeat of the NDA in Dindori and Kalwan in the Lok Sabha election. They frame Mr. Gavit as being a “peoples’ man”, forever taking on authorities to address grievances of the farmers and tribals in the region.

An elderly Muslim, who goes by the appellation “Maamu”, provides a series of anecdotes of how Mr. Gavit led struggles. Tribals who were part of the Long March aver that they continue to swear by Mr. Gavit and suggest that the welfare schemes launched by the Mahayuti government came too late in the day.

Shantaram Baghul, a tribal farmer with substantial land holdings and a relative of Mr. Nitin Pawar, argues otherwise. He says that Mr. Nitin Pawar’s family and their legacy of bringing in developmental work to Kalwan will outweigh any concerns. He turns derisive when asked about Mr. Gavit, calling him an agitator and someone who supports tribals who “occupy” forest land for agriculture.

Mr. Nitin Pawar also enjoys support from small establishment owners but his task seems cut out as he managed only a narrow win (by 6,600 votes and 2.4 percentage points) in 2019 and any accrual of support from the erstwhile united NCP to Mr. Gavit — who has a strong support base — could help the latter sail through.

Nashik contest

Unlike Dindori and Kalwan, the urban seats in Nashik feature the contest between various strands of political Hinduism — the Hindutva of the BJP and its closest ideological ally, the Shiv Sena (led by Mr. Shinde), the moderate Shiv Sena (UBT) that swears by an “inclusive” definition of Hindutva, and the nativist-Hindutva espousing Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Once a bastion of the MNS in the late 2000s and early 2010s, Nashik is no longer so for the party. Yet, in the pitched electoral battle between the two major coalitions, the MNS candidates in the fray in Nashik East and West could act as spoilers.

Prasad Sanap is barely into his thirties and is a relative new entrant to the MNS after a long stint in the BJP’s Yuva Morcha. He seems confident about his prospects in Nashik East despite a recent setback. He faces an extortion case filed by his own partyman and district secretary Yogesh Patil for allegedly snatching cash from the latter’s residence; Mr. Sanap alleges that Mr. Patil had not submitted election expenditure accounts to the Election Commission and that he had gone to demand election expenses.

He shrugs at the allegations and says that he will secure a mandate for his civic agenda. The NCP(SP) has fielded BJP dissident Ganesh Gite as a candidate against the BJP’s sitting MLA Rahul Dhikle. Mr. Sanap argues that the electorate will vote in favour of his qualifications, youth and agenda but the task seems formidable for a party in decline.

