Focus on winning polling booths: PM Modi’s tells BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 16, 2024) asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to concentrate their strength on winning each polling booth in the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

During a virtual interaction with BJP workers as part of “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot” programme, PM Modi also asked them to hold booth-level meetings of women, youth and farmers, and suggested that they circulate videos of BJP-led government’s schemes.

PM Modi asked BJP booth workers to involve involve professionals like doctors in propagating the party’s message among voters.

Accusing the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra of spreading lies, PM Modi said the BJP workers should make this fact known to the voters.

“Wherever I went, I saw the hard work of our workers,” PM Modi said, and called them his representatives.

BJP booth workers have to reach every home with message to make the Mahayuti alliance victorious in Maharashtra Assembly elections, Modi said.

People of Maharashtra want the BJP-led Mahayuti Government to remain in place for the next five years, he said.

“The Mahayuti Government is trying to empower every section of the society,” he said. “People of Maharashtra are very impressed with the Mahayuti Government. Wherever I have gone, I have seen this love,” he said.

