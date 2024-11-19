Farmers’ demands finally grab the spotlight in the swiftly changing narratives of the Maharashtra poll campaign

In the final fortnight before Maharashtra goes to the polls to elect its Legislative Assembly, political narratives have changed rapidly. From announcing doles in their manifestos, appealing to voters’ emotions, and caricaturing their rivals, the six major political parties have finally addressed the pressing concerns of millions of farmers across the State.

The last two weeks have seen a massive churn in poll priorities, forcing the ruling alliance to take cognisance of agrarian issues. During the Lok Sabha election, the failure to address onion farmers’ issues had cost the ruling Mahayuti dearly; its fear that soybean farmers’ concerns would have a similar impact on the State election pushed it to change its narratives quickly.

As The Hindu had first reported in early November, the Kisan Manifesto brought out by farmers’ associations had highlighted the issues of cotton and soybean farmers, and had requested all political parties in Maharashtra to address their woes in their manifestos.

Aid for women

During this election season, campaigning began against the backdrop of two major factors: the impact of the State’s flagship scheme providing financial aid for women, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana; and the effect of Maratha reservation debate with the resultant polarisation of Maratha and other backward class (OBC) votebanks.

The ruling Mahayuti initially rode high on its assumption of the success of Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, under which all eligible women receive ₹1,500 per month in their bank accounts. Five such payments have already been credited. Under that pressure, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) scrambled to get its act together as its criticism against the women’s scheme failed to stick.

Caricature campaign

The MVA then responded by promising more doles. It targeted the government over rising prices, the politics of divisiveness, unemployment, and the loss of jobs and projects to other States.

Both sides indulged in caricature-based campaigning, taunting opposing political personalities and poking fun at them. Their advertisements, displayed widely across both social media platforms and on traditional media, portrayed actors resembling and mocking the top leadership on both sides.

Competing doles

In their manifestos, both the MVA and Mahayuti promised higher doles to different segments in the hope of gaining traction among the voters.

The manifesto released by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, for example, promised to increase the allotment under the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to ₹2,100 per month. It also promised a loan waiver and a 20% subsidy on minimum support prices (MSPs) for farm produce. Free food and shelter was promised to every poor person, and it was proposed to hike the old age pension from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100 as well. The manifesto addressed the issue of inflation by vowing to keep the prices of essential commodities stable in the State. From 10 initial points, the Mahayuti increased its promises to 25, claiming to address all the key issues.

The MahaVikas Aghadi released its own manifesto and so did each party within the rival alliances. Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), for example, promised to provide free education for male students, stabilise the prices of essential items, and scrap the Dharavi redevelopment project. He also promised to construct a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj temple in each district, implementation the Old Pension Scheme, and remove the 50% cap on reservation. In fact, all three major MVA parties — the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) — rallied around this final point.

Emotional appeals

As the heat of campaigning picked up, parties pitched emotional and religious appeals issues. Pointing to the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue, the MVA claimed that Maharashtrians would not forgive those who treated the deity of the State in this way.

The BJP, on the other hand, wielded the fear-mongering slogan of ‘Batoge to Katoge’. In his only rally in Mumbai during this campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters, saying, “Ek hein toh safe hein.” His party leaders reminded people of the communal riots and its aftermath, the scars left on the heart of Mumbai.

“In the Lok Sabha election, Ayodhya was the key issue raised by the BJP, but it did not work. They thought of bringing about Hindu vote polarisation in Maharashtra this time by saying, ‘batenge toh katenge’. But this kind of a narrative suits the cow belt. Here, there was open opposition from [Mahayuti leaders] Ajit Pawar, Pankaja Munde, Ashok Chavan. So that issue was relegated to the background,” said Vivek Bhavsar, an independent journalist.

Farmers’ demands

The issues of soybean and cotton farmers, however, only found the spotlight in recent days. They had not found even a mention in any of the six manifestos of the political parties. Maharashtra is the second largest soybean producer in India, producing 3.07 million tonnes from 3.8 million hectares of cultivated land. Crores of families in the State depend on soybean and cotton farming.

While the Congress was the first to announce an MSP of ₹7,000 per quintal and a bonus for soybean, the BJP was quick to catch up through similar announcements. Mr. Uddhav Thackeray then advised farmers at a recent rally to hold on to their produce for just a fortnight more, so that they could sell it at a better price to the new government.

“Though farmers are not a consolidated vote bank, this issue made the ruling parties keep aside their Hindutva agenda and focus on this. Other issues failed, but the farmers’ unrest took the centre-stage,” said Mr. Bhavsar.

“These demands are vital to the people of the State. Millions of families in Maharashtra are dependent on cotton and soybean prices. That was highlighted by the Kisan Manifesto. I am happy that it has finally been brought to the forefront in the political campaigning,” P. Sainath, the founding editor of the People’s Archive of Rural India, and one of the drafters of the Kisan Manifesto, told The Hindu.

