Travelling on the Pune-Nashik highway past the humongous industrial corridors that surround Pune city, one enters the agrarian and hilly areas of western Maharashtra, which has a more closely contested polity. Ambegaon, a constituency that traverses the agrarian and hilly areas with a few towns scattered in between, has been long held by Dilip Walse Patil of the Nationalist Congress Party, who has won uninterrupted tenures since 1990. This victory run has catapulted him to ministerial berths in several Cabinets; he is currently the Cooperation Minister in the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

Mr. Patil won the 2019 Assembly election by a large margin — 35 percentage points — after garnering more than two-thirds of the vote. But much water has flown down the Dimbhe dam on the Ghode river in Ambegaon since then. A long-time protege of Maratha and Maharashtra strongman Sharad Pawar, Mr. Patil faces a much closer contest than before after hitching his bandwagon to the NCP faction led by Mr. Pawar’s nephew Ajit. Mr. Patil had started as Mr. Pawar’s personal secretary, and it was the NCP founder who brought him into the electoral fray.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the NCP (Sharad Pawar) not only won the Shirur seat but also managed a significant lead of more than 11,000 votes in the Ambegaon Assembly segment of the constituency. This indicates that the NCP will not have it easy in the Assembly election.

Purva Patil, Mr. Patil’s daughter, disagrees that her father’s decision to join the Ajit Pawar faction will affect his chances drastically. She emphasises her family’s enduring closeness with “Saheb” Pawar. Despite the split in the party, Mr. Patil remains a “manasa putra” (akin to a “godson”) of Mr. Pawar. She highlights her father’s work in the constituency — a fact corroborated by Maratha farmer-supporters of the NCP — and suggests that the Lok Sabha election was contested on grounds and issues not so relevant in the Assembly election.

But the senior Pawar’s supporters argue that the achievements that Mr. Patil is credited with are that of their leader as well. A farmer campaigning for Mr. Pawar — something the elderly man has been doing since 1978 — says the veteran had a major role in the development of the region having served as the Chief Minister of the State on four occasions. Supporters of the younger Pawar, who is now the Deputy Chief Minister, and Mr. Patil do not discount the senior patriarch’s contributions, but suggest that the work done by Mr. Patil as an MLA weighs on their choice in the Assembly election.

Formidable force

With such reverence even among his opponents, the senior Pawar remains a formidable force to reckon with in Ambegaon. This was evident in a rally organised by the Maha Vikas Aghadi to introduce its candidate Devdutta Nikam, a sugar cooperative official and former associate of Mr. Patil. Featuring leaders from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray), the Congress, the Left and other civil society activists, the rally held in Manchar reflects the adoration for Mr. Pawar, who, even at 83, remains the key vote catcher for the alliance and for Mr. Nikam.

Ravindra Padwal, an electro-mechanical engineer working in a multinational firm in Pune, avers that Mr. Pawar had played a major role in the industrialisation of the Pune-Pimpri-Chinchwad belt and that made him come all the way from Pune to attend the rally. Mr. Padwal sticks out from the crowd, which is largely comprised of shetkaris (farmers) and youth from mofussil and rural areas, but he matches their exuberance. The crowd gets into a frenzy when Mr. Pawar enters the stage — as does Mr. Padwal — and listens keenly to his speech (some are glued to the live telecast of his speech on the mobile phone). Mr. Pawar does not mince words about his former protege, Mr. Patil, betraying little bonhomie vis-a-vis his ex-associate and gives a clarion call to defeat him and others in his nephew’s camp. The crowd responds enthusiastically.

Indeed, the battle in Ambegaon and others in western Maharashtra featuring the two NCPs is, in a way, sought to be seen as a family affair. Ms. Purva Patil does not shy away from saying that her ideological proclivities are closer to the elder Pawar’s party, but emphasises that her father aligned with his nephew for reasons that went beyond the filial. She argues that her father was strongly opposed to drawing water from the Dimbhe dam — a lifeline to Ambegaon’s farmers and those in adjoining areas — to areas beyond its two canals. And that the NCP(SP) leaders supported a tunnel arrangement to do so. Ms. Patil frames her father’s decision to break away from the senior Pawar as being led by this position on the “tunnel”.

Ajit Navale, an All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) leader who was instrumental in the farmers’ Long March in 2018 that made waves when they walked all the way from Dindori, near Nashik, to Mumbai to get their demands fulfilled, also spoke at the Manchar rally. Mocking the NCP’s emphasis on the “tunnel” as an electoral issue, Mr. Navale says the issues that are relevant in the area include farmer livelihoods, crop support prices (especially for cotton and soya bean) and those such as leopard attacks on the farms.

The AIKS is the peasant wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which is part of the MVA. Its significance in the alliance is reflected in the presence of recently deceased CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury’s image on the large banner on the stage in the rally. Yechury’s visage is right next to that of his ideological opposite, the Shiv Sena’s Bal Thackeray, and this reflects both the contradictions and the unique arrangement in the MVA.

Agreed agenda

Asked about this, Mr. Navale argues that the Left is part of the MVA on the basis of an agenda that the parties, which include the Shiv Sena (UBT), agree upon: constitutionalism, democracy and anti-authoritarianism. He says the MVA has agreed to concerns on livelihood issues raised by farmer organisations and that strengthens the glue that binds the alliance.

That the Maratha community forms the bulwark of the support base for both alliances in Ambegaon is evident in the rallies and the public meeting addressed by their leaders. A group of farmers, whom this reporter spoke to, were strongly bothered about two major issues — the fact that GST implementation had made their farming inputs costlier and the Maratha reservation matter.

The latter in particular weighed heavily in the conversation — the farmers strongly suggested that the Maratha community, while numerically strong, suffered from discrimination due to lack of reservation and that their youth deserved better. But this issue was not determining their choice in the election — some were rooting for Mr. Patil, while others were supporting Mr. Nikam. Their views on recent welfare schemes by the Mahayuti government such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana (cash transfer to women) was filtered through their adherence to either party rather than the other way around. Among Adivasis in the area — there were some who could not benefit from the scheme — there was a similar view.

As the election gets closer in Ambegaon, it is increasingly clear that the winner will be determined on the vantage point of the voter. If they see it as more than just a localised affair between two candidates who were close associates not long ago and if they are concerned about larger matters related not just to the constituency, the MVA and Sharad Pawar seemingly looks like forging ahead, as it did during the Lok Sabha election.