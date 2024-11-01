Families battle their own in the Maharashtra Assembly election

The upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election is set to be the arena for some bitter family battles, with at least five constituencies seeing clashes between close relatives.

There’s a high octane fight brewing in Baramati, where the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar is contesting against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, who is representing the NCP (SP). In Aheri, NCP Minister Dharmarao Baba Atram will face off against his daughter Bhagyashree Atram-Halgekar who has joined the NCP (SP). Yet another fight between families split by the NCP divide is happening in Sindhkhedraja, where Rajendra Shingne who recently joined the NCP (SP) is battling his niece Gayatri Shingane of the NCP

In the Loha-Kandhar constituency, the NCP’s Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar is taking on his brother-in-law, Shyamsunder Shinde of the Peasant and Workers Party. In Nashik’s Chandwad constituency, BJP candidate Rahul Aher is contesting against his brother Keda Aher, an independent.

Bitter split

In 2023, Mr. Ajit Pawar split the NCP, taking 45 MLAs along with him to join the ruling Mahayuti alliance, as he became Deputy Chief Minister of the State. In the Lok Sabha election held earlier this year, the battle lines between the NCP factions were drawn in the family home of Baramati, with Mr. Ajit Pawar fielding his wife Sunetra Pawar in an unsuccessful fight against his cousin Supriya Sule, daughter of party patriarch Sharad Pawar. Now, Mr. Ajit Pawar is attempting to win the Baramati Assembly seat by defeating his own brother’s son.

The Aheri constituency in Gadchiroli district will witness a heated battle between Mr. Atram, a four-time sitting MLA and NCP Minister, and his daughter. In fact, it’s a triangular fight among the Atrams of the Aheri royal family, with the sitting MLA’s nephew, former BJP Minister Ambrishrao Atram, throwing his hat in the ring as an independent candidate. At a public rally, Mr. Dharmarao Baba Atram asked voters to throw his daughter, Ms. Atram-Halgekar and son-in-law Ritural Halgekar in the Pranhita river for treachery, alleging that she is not trustworthy. His daughter had an impassioned response: “When my father was abducted in 1991 by Naxalites, it was Sharad Pawar who made his release safe and possible. I am paying gratitude for saving my father’s life by joining the NCP [SP].”

Once allies, now foes

In Nanded, Mr. Chikhalikar — a former BJP MP who lost the Lok Sabha election earlier this year — is continuing his extensive record of party-hopping, and has joined the NCP in time for the State Assembly election. His brother-in-law, Mr. Shinde of the Peasant and Workers Party, won the previous assembly election with Mr. Chikhalikar’s support. This time around, however, they are set to clash, in a fight that originated during the Agricultural Produce Market Committee election, where they heavily opposed each other.

In Buldhana’s Sindhkhedraja constituency, Mr. Ajit Pawar’s once-trusted aide and five-term legislator Mr. Shingne has joined the NCP (SP). Now he must face his niece, who is on the other side of the NCP divide.

In Nashik’s Chandwad constituency, the BJP’s Dr. Rahul Aher is contesting against his brother who has decided to run as a rebel independent candidate.

The Maharashtra Assembly election will take place in a single phase on November 20, while the counting of votes is slated to be held on November 23.