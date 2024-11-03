GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fadnavis rubbishes Sharad Pawar's remark about financial aid to ruling party candidates

In Pune to meet key party workers ahead of Maharashtra election, BJP leader says these kind of things happened when the Opposition parties were in power

Published - November 03, 2024 11:41 am IST - PUNE

PTI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday (November 2, 2024) dismissed NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's allegations that police vehicles are being used to provide financial assistance to candidates of the ruling parties ahead of the Assembly polls.

Mr. Fadnavis is in Pune to meet key party workers ahead of the election scheduled to be held on November 20.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Pawar claimed that police vehicles are being used to provide financial assistance to the candidates of the ruling parties in Maharashtra during campaigning.

Addressing reporters in Baramati, Mr. Pawar said he wanted to speak more on the issue publicly but is refraining from doing so as this would hurt the officials who have shared the information with him.

‘Pawar is hallucinating’

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Fadnavis said the NCP (SP) chief is “hallucinating” because such things happened when the Opposition parties were in power.

The BJP leader expressed confidence that NCP rebels in the Daund and Purandar seats will withdraw their candidature.

He further said that he has urged senior leader Gopal Shetty, who was denied a ticket from Borivali seat in Mumbai, to think about the party.

Earlier this week, Mr. Shetty, a two-time Mumbai North Lok Sabha MP, said he would file his nomination papers from Borivali as an Independent as his name did not figure in the fourth list of candidates announced by the BJP.

Mr. Shetty met Mr. Fadnavis after the party did not give him the party ticket from Borivali seat.

Talking about the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister said: “He is our senior leader, and I have urged him to think about the party. He has abided by party discipline. I am sure he will do the same now. His anger is understandable.”

Mr. Shetty, who won the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat by margins of more than four lakh in 2014 and 2019, was denied a ticket in the 2024 general elections. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal won the seat.

The BJP named Sanjay Upadhyay as its candidate from Borivali.

Published - November 03, 2024 11:41 am IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Nationalist Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.