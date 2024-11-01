ADVERTISEMENT

Fadnavis expresses confidence in convincing rebels to stick to the BJP  

Published - November 01, 2024 10:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from the Nagpur South-West Assembly constituency in the upcoming Maharashtra election

Purnima Sah

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday (November 1, 2024) said he is confident that he will be able to convince all the rebels to work for the interest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters from his home turf in Nagpur, he said, “Any organisation derives its energy from its workers. For our party too, our workers are very crucial who lead us to victory.” 

Also Read: Thackeray vs Thackeray: ECI takes cognisance of Uddhav’s Sena’s complaint against Raj’s son

He further added, “All the rebel candidates are our own people. It is our responsibility to talk to them and convince them. It happens often that some aspirants express their displeasure against the party when their name does not come in the list when tickets are distributed for the election. We are colleagues, we have spent a lot of time together. I am confident that we will convince all our colleagues so that we call all put our best work together.” 

Mr. Fadnavis is contesting from the Nagpur South-West Assembly constituency in the upcoming election. The last day of withdrawal of nomination forms for the Assembly election is November 4. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US