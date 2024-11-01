GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fadnavis expresses confidence in convincing rebels to stick to the BJP  

Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from the Nagpur South-West Assembly constituency in the upcoming Maharashtra election

Published - November 01, 2024 10:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

Purnima Sah
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday (November 1, 2024) said he is confident that he will be able to convince all the rebels to work for the interest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to reporters from his home turf in Nagpur, he said, “Any organisation derives its energy from its workers. For our party too, our workers are very crucial who lead us to victory.” 

He further added, “All the rebel candidates are our own people. It is our responsibility to talk to them and convince them. It happens often that some aspirants express their displeasure against the party when their name does not come in the list when tickets are distributed for the election. We are colleagues, we have spent a lot of time together. I am confident that we will convince all our colleagues so that we call all put our best work together.” 

Mr. Fadnavis is contesting from the Nagpur South-West Assembly constituency in the upcoming election. The last day of withdrawal of nomination forms for the Assembly election is November 4. 

Published - November 01, 2024 10:16 pm IST

