Faced humiliation in Ayodhya because we were divided: Yogi Adityanath

Take the message of “Batenge toh katenge ek rahenge toh safe rahenge“, door to door in Maharashtra, said Yogi Adityanath

Updated - November 12, 2024 05:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Campaigning in Akola for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asks people to take the message of “Batenge toh katenge ek rahenge toh safe rahenge [divided we perish, safe if we are together]“

Referring the disputed sites of Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) said we faced humiliation because we were divided.

Also read | Allies squirm as BJP’s Batenge toh katenge slogan divides Mahayuti

“We are facing humiliation in a few more places in India because we are divided, all politicians, who are dividing us based on caste are betraying the country,” he said while addressing a rally in Akola for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Take the message of “Batenge toh katenge ek rahenge toh safe rahenge [divided we perish, safe if we are together]“, door to door in Maharashtra, he told the gathering.

“Counting the benefits of double-engine government, Mr. Adityanath said, “BJP resolved the 500-year-old problem of Ayodhya in two years. We have heritage so development is there, security is there so we have prosperity. Under the leadership of Nitin Gadkari, world-class infrastructure has been developed and at the State level, Mahayuti rolled out schemes for the poor. BJP is the answer to all the issues of land Jihad, love jihad, conversion, and PAN-card jihad. The BJP is working on development and tackling terrorism at the same time.”

Hitting out at Congress, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister claimed the grand old party thinks that Lord Ram never existed. “Congress could have built Ram mandir as people gave 60 to 65 years to rule them, but they claimed Ram never existed.”

“Congress is denying the existence of Ram and Krishna, so it is time to erase Congress’ existence,” Mr. Adityanath said.

Elections will be held in Maharashtra on November 20.

Published - November 12, 2024 05:22 pm IST

