Excitement of first-time voters, the elderly on show in Mumbai

As the polling started in Mumbai, the two age groups at the forefront were elders and first-time voters, who appeared in large numbers to exercise their franchise on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) in the single phase Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Several youths, including first-time voters in Mumbai, raised concerns over the lack of employment and women’s safety, but they tend to vote on community lines rather than on developmental issues. First-time voter Dhoon Jain (22), a finance professional, said she voted for the candidate as per the discussion among her (Jain) community in Mahim. “The candidate has promised us certain things concerning the permissions for our festivals. Besides, on the development plank, no matter whom you vote for, everyone is the same,” Mr. Jain added.

Another first-time voter from Dadar, Shubham Shinde (23), who is appearing for police recruitment, says, “My vote is for Marathi and Marathi people.” A Dharavi voter, Yash Dhatrak (22), leans towards Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and says, “The Congress has been ruling for 40 years in Dharavi, nothing has changed. Besides, our family always chose Shiv Sena.”

Social media content

For many first-time voters, the guidance came from social media content and their community leaders. Madhushree Salve (20) did her homework on candidates from the YouTube videos of the candidates, while other youngsters from Mahim subscribed to newspapers and their parents’ guidance. Iran Shaikh (20) claimed that his mother explained the current political scenario and how Muslims were made targets on the pretext of acquiring power, “however, she left it to me to decide”.

Many fresh voters in the age bracket of 18 to 20 believe that developmental discourse has vanished from election agenda. Anushree Mhatre (21), a working professional, and Sanskruti Arekar (21), an Ayurvedic medicine student from Worli, expressed their nervousness about their one vote leading to a significant change in Maharashtra and were in a dilemma. “A huge difference is visible in what candidates promise and what they deliver. The development agenda is missing, plus elected candidates are shifting parties, choosing something like this is delusional for us on what to do and not to do. We are in a dilemma as to whether we should vote for the person, for the intent, or the party,” Ms. Mhatre said.

Among 9. 36 crore voters, atleast 2.10 crore are in the 18-29 age-bracket, and between the 18 to 21 age-group are first-time voters. The age bracket 18-19 has 22.22 lakh voters in Maharashtra. In the age bracket of 80-99, at least 24.82 lakh voters were recorded, as per the State’s chief electoral office data.

The common thread between elderly voters and first-time voters was excitement. The elderly voters above age 85 told The Hindu that it might be their last election.

Kantilala Shah (91), a Wadala resident, chose to come to the polling booth despite the Election Commission’s facility to vote at home. Mr. Shah said, “Everyone has the right to vote and I am here to do that to bring the government of my choice. There is no fun in voting from home. Besides, everyone helped me to get to the booth, including the booth managers.” Dharavi and Mahim constituencies also saw an influx of elderly groups voting in higher numbers. Bhima Patil (86), said, “Who knows whether I will be alive or not for the next election. I thought, why not see what is happening on the ground.”