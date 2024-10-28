ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Congress Minister Anees Ahmed joins VBA, to contest from Nagpur Central seat

Published - October 28, 2024 04:07 pm IST - Mumbai

“I decided to leave Congress because it failed to undertake social engineering,” said Ahmed, on joining the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

PTI

File picture of former Maharashtra Minister Anees Ahmed | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Anees Ahmed joined the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in Mumbai on Monday (October 28, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ahmed was inducted into the fold in the presence of party chief Prakash Ambedkar, and the VBA announced his candidature from the Nagpur Central constituency for the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

"I represented the Nagpur Central assembly seat for 15 years. I noticed that the Congress sold some tickets in the Vidarbha region with almost no representation to communities such as Muslims, Telis and Dalits. I decided to leave Congress because it failed to undertake social engineering," Mr. Ahmed said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ambedkar said, "In the Vidarbha region, the Congress has given tickets mostly to Kunbis and ignored other communities."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US