Ex-Congress Minister Anees Ahmed joins VBA, to contest from Nagpur Central seat

Former Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Anees Ahmed joined the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in Mumbai on Monday (October 28, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ahmed was inducted into the fold in the presence of party chief Prakash Ambedkar, and the VBA announced his candidature from the Nagpur Central constituency for the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

"I represented the Nagpur Central assembly seat for 15 years. I noticed that the Congress sold some tickets in the Vidarbha region with almost no representation to communities such as Muslims, Telis and Dalits. I decided to leave Congress because it failed to undertake social engineering," Mr. Ahmed said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ambedkar said, "In the Vidarbha region, the Congress has given tickets mostly to Kunbis and ignored other communities."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.