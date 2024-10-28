GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ex-Congress Minister Anees Ahmed joins VBA, to contest from Nagpur Central seat

“I decided to leave Congress because it failed to undertake social engineering,” said Ahmed, on joining the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

Published - October 28, 2024 04:07 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File picture of former Maharashtra Minister Anees Ahmed

File picture of former Maharashtra Minister Anees Ahmed | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Anees Ahmed joined the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in Mumbai on Monday (October 28, 2024).

Mr. Ahmed was inducted into the fold in the presence of party chief Prakash Ambedkar, and the VBA announced his candidature from the Nagpur Central constituency for the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

"I represented the Nagpur Central assembly seat for 15 years. I noticed that the Congress sold some tickets in the Vidarbha region with almost no representation to communities such as Muslims, Telis and Dalits. I decided to leave Congress because it failed to undertake social engineering," Mr. Ahmed said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ambedkar said, "In the Vidarbha region, the Congress has given tickets mostly to Kunbis and ignored other communities."

Published - October 28, 2024 04:07 pm IST

