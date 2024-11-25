Even those who were not very impressed with Mahayuti’s performance voted for it

While a reasonably large proportion of the respondents in the Lokniti-CSDS survey were satisfied with both the State and Central governments, support for the Mahayuti went much beyond that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Levels of satisfaction

As Table 1 shows, there were more or less similar levels of satisfaction with both the Central and State governments with more respondents expressing limited satisfaction (somewhat satisfied). But clearly, the Mahayuti was able to receive the support of this cohort too, which paved the way for its impressive victory. Among the ‘somewhat dissatisfied’, at least one-third still voted for the Mahayuti.

Moreover, the assessment of the actual performance of the State government on various parameters was only moderately favourable. On most issues, more respondents tended to say that the situation had remained the same except in matters of drinking water and construction of roads and bridges (Table 2). Thus, the Mahayuti secured votes even from those who were not very impressed by its performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corruption

Even on the usually sensitive issue of corruption, the Mahayuti government did not fare very well: one in every three respondents believed that corruption had increased during its tenure. This sentiment did help the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) but those who said that corruption had remained the same as before were willing to vote for the Mahayuti (Table 3).

Attracting investments

Before the elections were announced, the inability of the Mahayuti government to attract industries and investments had been at the centre of political controversy.

The MVA alleged that this inability was due to the BJP’s partisan attitude towards Gujarat and that many industries preferred Gujarat to Maharashtra. While this issue was raised during the campaign, only half the respondents were aware of it. Though a majority of them held the State and Central governments responsible for this (Table 4), it did not become a critical issue in the elections and did not hurt the Mahayuti. In all likelihood, a choice in favour of the Mahayuti drove respondents’ assessment of the performance of the Mahayuti rather than the other way round.

Suhas Palshikar has taught political science and is chief editor of Studies in Indian Politics; and Vivek Ghotale works with the Unique Foundation, Pune, and is associated with Lokniti Team in Maharashtra

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.