ADVERTISEMENT

ED raids premises of Gaurav Mehta as links to Maharashtra bitcoin case emerge

Published - November 20, 2024 03:28 pm IST - Mumbai

The locations of Mehta in Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur are being covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

PTI

Directorate of Enforcement. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) conducted searches at the Chhattisgarh premises of Gaurav Mehta, allegedly linked to a bitcoin transactions case in poll-bound Maharashtra, official sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The searches are being conducted as part of an ongoing money laundering probe.

Follow Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE updates

The locations of Mehta in Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur are being covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP has accused NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Congress leader Nana Patole of allegedly using Bitcoins illegally to fund the current elections as its leaders played a recording purportedly claiming it to be Ms. Sule's voice. Mr. Mehta is allegedly linked to these transactions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Sule has denied the allegations.

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is taking place on Wednesday.

Sources said the ED is probing the role of Mehta and some others on charges of collecting "huge" amounts of funds in the form of bitcoins (worth ₹6,600 crore in 2017) from gullible public with the false promises of 10% per month return in the form of bitcoins.

The case stems from police FIRs filed in Maharashtra and Delhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US