Don't test people's patience: Uddhav Thackeray on Bangladesh situation

Updated - August 07, 2024 01:28 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 01:13 pm IST - New Delhi

“If Prime Minister Modi could stop the war in Ukraine, he should also take similar steps in Bangladesh and save the Hindus”, says Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray

PTI

Uddhav Thackeray dared PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to save the Hindus who were the target of atrocities in Bangladesh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The developments in Bangladesh have sent the message to the world that the people are supreme and rulers should not test their patience, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday, August 7.

Also Read : Bangladesh crisis LIVE Updates

Addressing reporters, Mr. Thackeray dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to save the Hindus who were the target of atrocities in Bangladesh.

"If Prime Minister Modi could stop the war in Ukraine, he should also take similar steps in Bangladesh and save the Hindus there," Mr. Thackeray said.

Analysis: Why Hasina fell?

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister said similar protests were witnessed in Israel and Sri Lanka.

Mr. Thackeray is in the national capital to meet leaders of the INDIA bloc and discuss the way forward, particularly in the assembly elections Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.

