‘Descendants of Razakars, how can they talk to us?’: Devendra Fadnavis hits out at Owaisi

The AIMIM chief targeted Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis over his ‘vote jihad’ remarks, claiming the BJP leader’s (ideological) ancestors wrote ‘love letters’ to Britishers instead of fighting against them

Published - November 11, 2024 02:16 pm IST - Nagpur

ANI
Maharashtra Dy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. File

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday (November 11, 2024) hit back at AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his remarks and said that they are descendants of "Razakars", who tortured the people of Marathwada.

Speaking to media persons during his election rally in Nagpur, Mr. Fadnavis said, "They are descendants of 'Razakars'. The 'Razakars' tortured the people of Marathwada, looted their lands, tried to rape women, and destroyed families. How can they talk to us?"

Razakar is an Arabic word which means volunteers. It is considered derogatory in Bangladesh as it refers to people who supported Pakistan Army in 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Devendra Fadnavis roadshow

On Saturday, Mr. Fadnavis while campaigning for Mahayuti candidates for Assembly polls, said that that "Vote-Jihad" should be countered by "Dharma-Yuddha" of the vote. Further, the Maharashtra Deputy CM exuded confidence in winning the Nagpur South-West Assembly seat, from where he is the candidate.

"This constituency is my family. They have elected me five times. Whatever I am today is because of them. Our (Mahayuti) credibility is high, their (Maha Vikas Aghadi) credibility is zero. Ladli Behan Yojana is a game changer scheme and I am confident that Ladli Behna will remain with us," he said.

‘He’s not going to become CM’: Owaisi counters Fadnavis’ remarks

Mr. Owaisi in a sharp clapback to Devendra Fadnavis “Vote Jihad-Dharma Yuddha” remarks said that the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister will not become the CM and his dreams are set to be shattered.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Owaisi said, “Now he (Devendra Fadnavis) is not going to become the Chief Minister. His dreams are going to be shattered...They are united only for show, from inside they are only pulling each other’s legs, I know that.”

Mr. Owaisi said this in Aurangabad East Assembly seat where he is campainging for AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel.

He also asserted that no one can change the name of the city. Aurangabad was renamed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the second ruler of the Maratha state after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

