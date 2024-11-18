Days after PM’s remark at Mumbai rally, Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Bal Thackeray

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged the Shiv Sena (UBT) to get its ally Congress to praise Bal Thackeray, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered the Shiv Sena founder on his 12th death anniversary on Sunday (November 17, 2024).

In a post on X, Mr. Gandhi wrote, “Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray ji on his 12th death anniversary. My thoughts are with Uddhav Thackeray ji, Aditya, and the entire Shiv Sena family.”

Bal Thackeray, a cartoonist-turned-Hindutva ideologue, founded the Shiv Sena in 1966. He passed away on November 17, 2012, at the age of 86.

The tribute follows Mr. Modi’s remarks during a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on November 14. “Mumbai is the city of Balasaheb Thackeray’s principles. But one party in the MVA has handed over the remote control to Congress, which constantly insults Balasaheb. I challenge them to get Congress to praise Balasaheb Thackeray,” Mr. Modi had said, referring to Mr. Gandhi as a “shehzada” (prince).

Responding to Mr. Gandhi’s post, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a swipe at Mr. Modi, writing, “Hope Modi’s blood pressure doesn’t shoot up after reading this tweet...”

Deora hits back

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, who is contesting against the rival faction’s Aaditya Thackeray in Worli, welcomed Congress’ recognition of Shiv Sena founder’s legacy. However, the former Union Minister in the Manmohan Singh government said that in 2012 his proposal to declare a national day of mourning for Bal Thackeray was blocked by elements within the then UPA.

“I welcome Congress finally acknowledging Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy after 12 years. In 2012, as a Union Minister from Mumbai, I had proposed that the UPA declare a day of national mourning for Balasaheb. While then PM Dr. Manmohan Singh seemed supportive, the idea was blocked by certain elements within the alliance,” Mr. Deora posted on X.

